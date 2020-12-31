Defending Cup Champs the Lightning face Chicago on a national TV opening night.

STAMFORD, Conn. — NBC Sports has announced its exclusive telecast schedule for the 2020-21 NHL regular season, beginning with a Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN headlined by the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports’ exclusive NHL telecast schedule features weekend games on NBC and Wednesday Night Hockey and Sunday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN. All game times and NBC Sports’ full 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule, which will feature approximately 100 games, will be announced soon.
The Jan. 13 season-opening tripleheader on NBCSN begins with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at 5:30 p.m. ET and concludes with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 p.m. ET.
2020-21 NHL OPENING NIGHT ON NBCSN – JANUARY 13
Matchup, Time (ET)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m.
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 10:30 p.m.
Last week, the NHL announced 56-game regular-season schedule per team for the 2020-21 season, as well as a divisional realignment sought to minimize team travel as much as possible by shifting to exclusively intra-divisional play.
All coverage on NBC and NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOCKEY ON NBCSN
Schedule diversity – 19 different teams featured in 18 matchups and a blend of Eastern, Western and Canadian markets.
Star power – Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Carey Price, David Pastrnak, Claude Giroux, and 2020 NHL Draft first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere all featured.
Top matchups – 14 of 19 matchups include a 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoff team.
NBCSN 2020-21 NHL Wednesday Night Hockey schedule (subject to change):
Date, Away, Home
January 13*, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia; Chicago, Tampa Bay; St. Louis, Colorado
January 20, Edmonton, Toronto
January 27, Chicago, Nashville
February 3, Boston, Philadelphia
February 10, Boston, N.Y. Rangers
February 17, Chicago, Detroit
February 24, N.Y. Rangers, Philadelphia
March 3, Washington, Boston
March 10, Vegas, Minnesota
March 17, Philadelphia, N.Y. Rangers
March 24, Buffalo, Pittsburgh
March 31, Arizona, St. Louis
April 7, Montreal, Toronto
April 14, Vegas, Los Angeles
April 21, Nashville, Chicago
April 28, St. Louis, Minnesota
May 5, Washington, N.Y. Rangers
*Opening night
NHL ON NBC
Once a week – NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once every week on average during the 2020-21 season – beginning Sunday, January 17, featuring the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC.
Fan-favorite rivalries – The NHL on NBC schedule features a number of rivalries including a Valentine’s Day date between the Capitals and Penguins, plus Blackhawks-Red Wings, Bruins-Rangers, and Blues-Avalanche matchups.
“Final flex Saturday” – the final game on the NHL on NBC schedule on Saturday, May 8, is currently TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications.
NHL ON NBC 2020-21 SCHEDULE
Date, Away, Home, Time (ET)
Sun., January 17, Washington, Pittsburgh
Sun., January 24, Detroit, Chicago
Sun., February 7, Philadelphia, Washington
Sun., February 14, Washington, Pittsburgh
Sat., February 20, Vegas, Colorado
Sun., February 21, Philadelphia, Boston
Sun., February 28, Boston, N.Y. Rangers
Sun., March 7, Buffalo, N.Y. Islanders
Sun., March 28, N.Y. Rangers, Washington
Sun., April 4, Detroit, Tampa Bay
Sat., April 17, Pittsburgh, Buffalo
Sun., April 18, Washington, Boston
Sat., April 24, Colorado, St. Louis
Sun., April 25, Boston, Pittsburgh
Sun., May 2, Tampa Bay, Detroit
Sat., May 8, TBD, TBD
SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY ON NBCSN
Schedule variety – 15 different teams from all four divisions will be showcased across 10 Sunday Night Hockey matchups.
Top tier teams – All four Conference Final teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be featured on Sunday Night Hockey.
Westward Ho! – Six of the 10 matchups feature a Western Conference team.
2020-21 SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY SCHEDULE ON NBCSN
Date, Away, Home
February 14, Colorado, Vegas
February 21, Florida, Detroit
February 28, Detroit, Chicago
March 7, N.Y. Rangers, Pittsburgh
March 14, Los Angeles, Colorado
March 21, Vegas, Los Angeles
March 28, Nashville, Chicago
April 4, Dallas, Carolina
April 18, N.Y. Islanders, Philadelphia
April 25, Columbus, Tampa Bay
*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.