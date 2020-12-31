Defending Cup Champs the Lightning face Chicago on a national TV opening night.

STAMFORD, Conn. — NBC Sports has announced its exclusive telecast schedule for the 2020-21 NHL regular season, beginning with a Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN headlined by the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ exclusive NHL telecast schedule features weekend games on NBC and Wednesday Night Hockey and Sunday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN. All game times and NBC Sports’ full 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule, which will feature approximately 100 games, will be announced soon.

The Jan. 13 season-opening tripleheader on NBCSN begins with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at 5:30 p.m. ET and concludes with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 p.m. ET.

2020-21 NHL OPENING NIGHT ON NBCSN – JANUARY 13

Matchup, Time (ET)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, 10:30 p.m.



Last week, the NHL announced 56-game regular-season schedule per team for the 2020-21 season, as well as a divisional realignment sought to minimize team travel as much as possible by shifting to exclusively intra-divisional play.

All coverage on NBC and NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOCKEY ON NBCSN

Schedule diversity – 19 different teams featured in 18 matchups and a blend of Eastern, Western and Canadian markets.

Star power – Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Carey Price, David Pastrnak, Claude Giroux, and 2020 NHL Draft first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere all featured.

Top matchups – 14 of 19 matchups include a 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoff team.

NBCSN 2020-21 NHL Wednesday Night Hockey schedule (subject to change):

Date, Away, Home

January 13*, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia; Chicago, Tampa Bay; St. Louis, Colorado

January 20, Edmonton, Toronto

January 27, Chicago, Nashville

February 3, Boston, Philadelphia

February 10, Boston, N.Y. Rangers

February 17, Chicago, Detroit

February 24, N.Y. Rangers, Philadelphia

March 3, Washington, Boston

March 10, Vegas, Minnesota

March 17, Philadelphia, N.Y. Rangers

March 24, Buffalo, Pittsburgh

March 31, Arizona, St. Louis

April 7, Montreal, Toronto

April 14, Vegas, Los Angeles

April 21, Nashville, Chicago

April 28, St. Louis, Minnesota

May 5, Washington, N.Y. Rangers

*Opening night

NHL ON NBC

Once a week – NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once every week on average during the 2020-21 season – beginning Sunday, January 17, featuring the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC.

Fan-favorite rivalries – The NHL on NBC schedule features a number of rivalries including a Valentine’s Day date between the Capitals and Penguins, plus Blackhawks-Red Wings, Bruins-Rangers, and Blues-Avalanche matchups.

“Final flex Saturday” – the final game on the NHL on NBC schedule on Saturday, May 8, is currently TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications.

NHL ON NBC 2020-21 SCHEDULE

Date, Away, Home, Time (ET)

Sun., January 17, Washington, Pittsburgh

Sun., January 24, Detroit, Chicago

Sun., February 7, Philadelphia, Washington

Sun., February 14, Washington, Pittsburgh

Sat., February 20, Vegas, Colorado

Sun., February 21, Philadelphia, Boston

Sun., February 28, Boston, N.Y. Rangers

Sun., March 7, Buffalo, N.Y. Islanders

Sun., March 28, N.Y. Rangers, Washington

Sun., April 4, Detroit, Tampa Bay

Sat., April 17, Pittsburgh, Buffalo

Sun., April 18, Washington, Boston

Sat., April 24, Colorado, St. Louis

Sun., April 25, Boston, Pittsburgh

Sun., May 2, Tampa Bay, Detroit

Sat., May 8, TBD, TBD

SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY ON NBCSN

Schedule variety – 15 different teams from all four divisions will be showcased across 10 Sunday Night Hockey matchups.

Top tier teams – All four Conference Final teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be featured on Sunday Night Hockey.

Westward Ho! – Six of the 10 matchups feature a Western Conference team.

2020-21 SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY SCHEDULE ON NBCSN

Date, Away, Home

February 14, Colorado, Vegas

February 21, Florida, Detroit

February 28, Detroit, Chicago

March 7, N.Y. Rangers, Pittsburgh

March 14, Los Angeles, Colorado

March 21, Vegas, Los Angeles

March 28, Nashville, Chicago

April 4, Dallas, Carolina

April 18, N.Y. Islanders, Philadelphia

April 25, Columbus, Tampa Bay

*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.