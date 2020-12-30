Dodgers get a pitcher in a 3-way trade with Rays, Phillies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Phillies in a three-way trade Tuesday involving Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.

The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher José Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction.

Cleavinger, a 26-year-old left-hander, made his major league debut last season for the Phillies, tossing two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout on Sept. 17 against the Mets.

In five minor league seasons with the Phillies, Cleavinger posted a 19-12 record with a 4.08 ERA and 294 strikeouts in 140 games. He spent all 2019 with Double-A Reading, with a 3-2 record in 34 appearances. He struck out 83. Cleavinger was originally drafted in the third round in 2015 out of Oregon.

Paulson played in 175 minor-league games with the Dodgers, hitting a combined .253 with 26 homers and 125 RBIs. In 2019, he split time between Low-A Great Lakes and High-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 23-year-old was originally drafted in the 13th round in 2018 out of Southern California.

Alvarado was limited to nine appearances last season because of left shoulder inflammation, going 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts. The 25-year-old was added to the Rays’ American League Championship Series roster and made two scoreless appearances over 1 2/3 innings.

He is 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA and 15 saves over parts of four major league seasons with the Rays, who signed him out of Venezuela in 2012.

The Dodgers also announced they have agreed to sign right-hander Tommy Kahnle to a $4.75 million, two-year contact. The former Yankees reliever had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and is unlikely to pitch next season, but the 31-year-old can earn up to $750,000 in performance bonuses in 2022 — $250,000 for appearing in 60 games and $500,000 for 70 appearances.

