Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg promoters has an important ticket announcement.

Kim Green and Kevin Savoree the promotion’s duo responsible for the successful Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg made the following announcement to their fans.

As the co-owners of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, we wanted you to hear from us directly, and to extend our deep appreciation to you, our loyal fans and supporters of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.



It has been a trying past couple of weeks for us all. Thank you for your patience during these uncertain times as we have had to and will continue to make decisions with this fluid global situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. This is unchartered territory for all of us. The health, wellness and safety of you, our fans, the competitors, our employees, and all who are associated with the event remain our priority.



In mid-April, you will receive a link to make your selection from the available future ticket options. You will have 30 days to make your selection. If you have any questions, please send an email to [email protected].



Again, on behalf of our entire team, thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Be safe, and we encourage you to follow the guidance of the WHO, CDC, your state and local health officials for your wellness and also the well-being of others.

We are committed to the future of this event. We greatly appreciate your support and understanding as we continue to work through this fluid situation.