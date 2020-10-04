First Place Buccaneers host Chargers, aiming for 3rd straight victory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2-1 are home at Raymond James Stadium to face the 1-2 Los Angeles Chargers today in front of a small crowd. It will be the first time Bucs fans get to see Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Chargers 2-1; Buccaneers 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Chargers lead 8-3

LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Chargers 28-21, Dec. 4, 2016 in San Diego

LAST WEEK – Chargers lost to Panthers 21-16; Buccaneers beat Broncos 28-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 19, Buccaneers No. 10

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (9).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (11), PASS (9).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (27), PASS (21).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (3), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Los Angeles is 1-2 for the third straight season. This is the second of three straight games against NFC South teams for the Chargers.

Coach Anthony Lynn is 8-5 vs. NFC teams but 0-1 this season. Justin Herbert is the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in his first two games.

Tyrod Taylor, who had 321 scrimmage yards in his only start against Tampa Bay, has a passer rating above 90 in three of the last four meetings with NFC South teams.

RB Austin Ekeler leads AFC with 378 scrimmage yards. He has three games in his four-year career with 10 or more catches. RB Joshua Kelley is fourth among AFC rookies with 225 scrimmage yards.

WR Keenan Allen leads the AFC with 24 catches and is second in receiving yards (265). TE Hunter Henry has five or more catches in five straight games. … DE Joey Bosa has a three-game sack streak and is tied for third in the AFC with six QB hits. …

The Chargers have blocked two extra points the first three weeks of the season, becoming the first team since Miami and Seattle in 1985 to accomplish that feat. Bucs QB Tom Brady is coming off his best game with Tampa Bay. He’s 9-2 in 11 career starts vs. the Chargers and has thrown for 3,284 yards and 20 TDs.

TE Rob Gronkowski also had quite a bit of success against the Chargers while he and Brady were with the New England Patriots. He’s 4-0 with 19 receptions for 240 yards and five TDs. WR Mike Evans has four TD receptions. He’s one of three players with a TD catch in each of the first three games.

Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are the others like OLB Jason-Pierre Paul has a sack in five consecutive games, dating to last season.

Fantasy tip: With WR Chris Godwin out with a hamstring injury, look for Bucs No. 3 receiver Scotty Miller to play a bigger role.

