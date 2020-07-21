Florida’s COVID 19 numbers could keep the Blue Jays out of Dunedin for the 2020 season. But Pittsburgh could host them.

Once the Canadian government came to the decision that the 2020 Toronto Blue Jays could not play at the Rogers Center but must find a home in the United States the first choice was Dunedin. According to Blue Jays, president/CEO Mark Shapiro Dunedin is “100 percent seamless right now and ready to go….but from a player-health standpoint has some challenges,” given Florida’s COVID-19 spike.”

While Dunedin is the place they would like to be and has not yep been taken off the list the team is exploring options that include both Buffalo as well as sharing PNC Park with the Pirates.

At this point if and it remains a big if according to TSN the team wants to see there can be improvements made in both the lighting for night games as well as the sprucing up of the locker rooms. Blue Jays brass is in Buffalo this week according to TSN in hopes of being able to see if the home of their Triple-A club the Bisons would make a good summer home for the Jays.

PNC Park the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates is also in the running to be the host of the Blue Jays. According to Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun a quick look at the two team schedules shows that there would only be seven conflicts and they come in September.

According to Pittsburgh TV station WPXI the Pirates’ general manager, Ben Cherington, and his assistant general manager, Steve Sanders, both came from the Blue Jays, so the two front offices are close.

The Pirates would obviously take priority at PNC Park, but there are only seven days where the Pirates and Blue Jays have a home game scheduled this season, so it might not be too difficult to pull off.

At that point Dunedin might well be an option for Toronto as they explore where they will land in 2020. So by the Blue Jays land later this week in St.Petersburg to open the season at The Trop with the Rays we should know where they will be playing their home games this season.