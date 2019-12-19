The first time I met Scott Boras, it was 1976 I was doing the Florida State League Game of the Week, he was a second baseman for the St. Petersburg Cardinals and made the FSL All-Star team. But in 1977 he had a knee injury that would end his career as a professional baseball player.

He took his baseball cash, returned back to his native California and enroll in the University of Pacific Law School, got his degree then began his career as an agent in 1980. Since that time nearly 40 years ago he built his agency from the ground up and Forbes, now calls him “The greatest agent in sports history.

This offseason his clients will bank $1.9 billion dollars which will run his career numbers up just shy of $10 billion dollars. Four percent of that cash goes to The Boras Agency and he keeps adding players to his all star roster of talent that at this moment stands at 180.

Boras started the MLB Winter Meeting in San Diego with three days of blockbuster deals. First came the big $245 million, seven-year deal between World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals. That record contract for pitchers lasted just one day, shattered when Boras got Gerrit Cole a $324 million, nine-year agreement with the New York Yankees. Boras finished the meetings by landing third baseman Anthony Rendon a $245 million, seven-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

“The greatest joy certainly in my life is when you get to make the phone calls I got to make last week,” Boras said. “You’ve gone on a journey with them that may have taken 10, 11 years for them to reach this point in their lives where they’re getting their ultimate reward of what they hoped for when they came into the game. It provides them the opportunity to win, it provides them security for them and their families, it properly places them among their peers. It’s a very rewarding and prideful moment that often is very emotional.”

Boras has been the agent for 23 contracts of $100 million or more, including eight of baseball’s 19 deals worth at least $200 million and two of the five guaranteeing at least $300 million. Before the three deals last week, he negotiated outfielder Bryce Harper’s $330 million, 13-year deal with Philadelphia last February and topped $200 million for Alex Rodriguez (twice), Prince Fielder and Max Scherzer.

Scott Boras Corp.’s overhead includes 137 full-time employees, training centers in Florida and California, and staff in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Taiwan and Venezuela. Among the departments are 35 researchers, 12 people in marketing, four other lawyers and two psychologists. Boras says his development and scouting division has 40 people across amateur leagues, the minors and majors.

He has 18 employees who have been with him for roughly two decades, a group that includes Fischlin, Mike Fiore, Jeff Musselman, Scott Chiamparino and Bob Brower. Daughter Natalie, 31, and son Shane, 30, both work for the company after getting MBAs from Southern California. She manages social media, and he is in finance and corporate management. Son Trent, 26, is a student at Loyola Law School in California.

“We have a corporate board and the cocoon of ownership will remain intact and the operation of the business will be the same,” Boras said. “And the people involved in it will be the same. And I anticipate that 30 years down the road, whatever, that this company is going to be better. The reason is the people are going to have more experience, be better trained. There’s a whole bunch of talented minds in this company that are much smarter and brighter than I am.”

Not bad for a former St. Pete Cardinals second baseman.