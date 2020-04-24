Friday Night Lights: Day 2 of the NFL Draft and how to watch it on TV or stream it.

We know that Round 1 coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft established new records for media consumption. An average audience of over 15.6 million viewers watched night one of the 2020 NFL Draft across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels easily breaking the previous high of 12.4 million viewers in 2014.

So what comes up next?

ESPN, NFL Network, ABC and ESPN Deportes will air the draft live on broadcast television in 2020. ESPN and NFL Network are teaming forces for their broadcast, using combined resources for the first two nights of the draft. Personalities on ESPN and NFL Network will include Trey Wingo, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Chris Mortensen, Adam Schefter, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner.

ABC will lead their own unique coverage for the first two days with ESPN’s College GameDay crew leading the way. Hosts and analysts on ABC will include Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Todd McShay. ESPN Deportes will air Spanish-language coverage for this year’s draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft will also be available to watch on ESPN.com, NFL.com, the ESPN app, the ABC app and the NFL Mobile app. The apps can stream live on mobile and connected devices including: Apple iPads and iPhones, Android tablets and phones, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, Xbox One, Android TV and PS4. For those without access to ABC, ESPN or NFL Network, the NFL Draft can be streamed with services such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and AT&T TV NOW.

Full NFL Draft Order

2020 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 2

What : Rounds 2-3

: Rounds 2-3 When : Friday, April 24

: Friday, April 24 Start time : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes Live stream : ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, ABC app, NFL mobile app

: ESPN.com, NFL.com, ESPN app, ABC app, NFL mobile app Radio: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM

Day 3