Glasnow Fans 13 As Rays Open Second Half By Beating Baltimore

Tyler Glasnow struck out a career-high 13 in Tuesday night’s win over the Orioles. (Photo: AP/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Glasnow gave himself a belated birthday present.



The 6-foot-8 right-hander struck out a career-high 13 batters in seven innings in a 4-2 win over the Orioles on Tuesday evening at Tropicana Field.



Glasnow, who turned 27 on Sunday, struck out eight of the nine Orioles in the starting lineup at least once and fanned nine of the last 10 batters he faced. The outlier in that stretch was Hanser Alberto, the only Baltimore batter Glasnow did not put down on strikes.

“I feel like I got better as the game went on,” said Glasnow, who allowed five hits and both Baltimore runs. “I definitely feel that some adjustments I made in the fourth and then fifth, sixth and seventh were probably the best I have felt in a long time. It was very encouraging.”



Glasnow, who threw 48 curveballs among his 96 pitches, walked only one (Ryan Mountcastle in the second) and on only one other occasion (Anthony Santander in the first) did he have three balls in the count.



“He was outstanding,” said manager Kevin Cash. “He gave up the home run in the first and then really put it in gear. He is a really special pitcher when he has the fastball and curveball going where he wants it.”



Going seven innings certainly helped the cause especially with how the injuries have hit the bullpen.



“It was nice to be able to go back out for the seventh,” said Glasnow, who equaled his career high in innings, something he did on four previous occasions. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to or not. Cash didn’t say anything to me and it was a nice feeling to go back out.”



Jalen Beeks took over in the eighth and left the game due to injury with one out in the ninth and an 0-2 count on Mountcastle. The Rays have a crowd of pitchers on the injury list and the last thing Cash needed was to potentially lose another arm.



“The injuries are coming in bunches,” he said, noting the injury is in the elbow/forearm region. “Hopefully Jalen, when he sees the doctors, gets some promising news.”



Edgar Garcia, who made his Tampa Bay debut against the Blue Jays on Monday, was summoned to close it out. He finished the strikeout of Mountcastle and got Mason Williams to ground out for his first career save.

After Glasnow allowed a solo homer to Renato Nunez in the first, the Rays took a 3-1 lead in the second on back-to-back home runs to left field by Hunter Renfore and Manuel Margot that traveled a combined 853 feet off veteran Baltimore lefty Tommy Milone, who threw 32 pitches that inning.



Renfroe’s blast, which came on an 86-mph fastball and accounted for 436 of those feet, landed near the back wall of the Louisiana Hot Sauce Left Field Ledge behind section 143. Margot’s homer was his first as a member of the Rays.



The Orioles got a run in the fourth to make it 3-2. The Rays got their two-run lead back in the sixth when pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi lofted a sacrifice fly to right that scored Renfroe, who reached on the second throwing error of the night by shortstop Pat Valaika.



Glasnow, who improved to 3-0 in his career against Baltimore, and the bullpen took care of the remaining details from there.



The Rays, who were swept in a three-game series in Baltimore on their initial road trip this season, continue their three-game series against the Orioles on Tuesday night at 6:40.

****

The home runs by Renfroe and Margot marked the fourth time the Rays hit back-to-back home runs this season. The homer by Margot gave him 17 hits in his last 34 at-bats….Kevin Kiermaier entered the game in the seventh inning. He was hit on the right foot by a pitch in Monday’s game against Toronto. X-rays were negative and Cash said prior to Tuesday’s game that his center fielder would be available….Willy Adames batted cleanup on Tuesday…..Milone entered the game 3-4 with a 6.18 ERA in his career against the Rays and 5-16, 5.32 versus the American League East.