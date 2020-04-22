The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today the acquisition of four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski as part of a trade with the New England Patriots. The Buccaneers sent a fourth-round selection (No.139 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft in exchange for Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall).

Gronkowski (6-6, 268) spent all nine of his NFL seasons (2010-18) in New England, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots during that time, while earning five Pro Bowl selections. Over his 115 regular season games, including 100 starts, Gronkowski has hauled in 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. His receiving touchdowns total is tied for the third-most by a tight end in NFL history, trailing only Antonio Gates (116) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (111).

In recent months, Gronkowski was honored as one of five tight ends selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team and one of two chosen for the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.”

Gronkowski has 28 career 100-yard receiving performances, which rank second all-time by a tight end, behind only Gonzalez (31). He was the fastest tight end in league history to both 7,500 receiving yards (108 games) and 75 receiving touchdowns (98 games) and is one of just four tight ends to ever record four 1,000-yard receiving seasons along with Gonzalez, Travis Kelce and Jason Witten.

Despite spending the 2019 season out of football, Gronkowski leads all current players with his 79 receiving touchdowns since he entered the league in 2010. He also ranks second among tight ends during that span in receiving yards with 7,861.

In the postseason, Gronkowski has played in and started 16 games, accumulating 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns. He owns the records for both postseason receiving yards and postseason receptions by a tight end. Meanwhile, his 12 postseason receiving touchdowns are tied with John Stallworth for the second-most in league history among all players, trailing only Jerry Rice (22).

Gronkowski and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent nine seasons together in New England, combining for 78 touchdowns, a mark which ranks second all-time among quarterback-tight end connections and fifth in league history among all quarterback-receiver duos. The 7,786 regular season passing yards accumulated from Brady to Gronkowski also rank second among all quarterback to tight end combinations, trailing only Philip Rivers/Antonio Gates (9,352).

After being named to the 2010 NFL All-Rookie team, Gronkowski took another step forward in 2011, earning his first Pro Bowl and AP first-team All-Pro selections in 2011. That season he led the league with 17 receiving touchdowns, while posting career highs with 90 receptions and 1,327 yards receiving. Gronkowski made his first of four Super Bowl appearances that year, notching career postseason highs with 17 receptions for 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

After playing seven games in 2013, Gronkowski earned NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2014, posting his second of four 1,000-yard receiving seasons, bringing in 82 receptions and 12 touchdowns. In addition to Comeback Player of the Year recognition, Gronkowski also earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in that season, which culminated in his first Super Bowl championship.

He added Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in both 2015 and 2017, while winning two more Super Bowls following the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Born in Amherst, New York, Gronkowski completed his scholastic career at Woodland Hills (Pa.) High School and played collegiately at Arizona prior to being drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

This information comes to Sports Talk Florida from the Tampa Bay Bucs PR Department