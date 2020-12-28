Here is a look at the NFL Playoff picture with just one week left to go in the season.

For the first time since 2014 there will be an NFL playoff team with a losing record.

The NFC East race comes down to Week 17. Washington is 6-9 and will win the division by beating Philadelphia.

The Dallas Cowboys are also 6-9. To get in, they’ll have to beat the Giants and the Eagles would have to beat Washington.

The Giants are 5-10 but would get into the playoffs with a win over Dallas and a Washington loss.

The last team to win their division with a losing record was the Carolina Panthers in 2014. They won the NFC South at 7-8-1 that year and beat an 11-5 Arizona team at home in the wild-card round before losing to Seattle.

Washington could have clinched the division Sunday but lost to Carolina 20-13.

The Dwayne Haskins era very well may be over in Washington, after Ron Rivera pulled his starting quarterback with nine minutes left against Carolina.

Taylor Heinicke entered at QB with Washington trailing the Panthers 20-6. His last NFL action came in 2018 with the Panthers.

Haskins was 14 of 28 for 154 yards and two interceptions. The 2019 first-round pick also lost a fumble.

Haskins got his second consecutive start for Washington with quarterback Alex Smith out again because of a right calf injury. Haskins got the nod less than a week after being fined $40,000 and losing his captaincy for violating COVID-19 protocols.

The Dallas Cowboys have rallied for a 30-17 third-quarter lead against Philadelphia thanks to a pair of touchdowns from receiver Michael Gallup in the second quarter.

Gallup’s 7-yard scoring catch the play after a 19-yard toe-dragging grab put the Cowboys up 20-17 at halftime after the Eagles had gone ahead 14-3 in the first quarter on DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys answered Jackson’s long TD with Andy Dalton’s 21-yard TD toss to Gallup. The third-year receiver had six catches for 121 yards in the first half while Dalton was 16 of 20 for 224 yards.

The winner will remain alive in the NFC East playoff race if Washington loses to Carolina.

Washington is trailing 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

6:05 p.m.

Washington is well on the way to blowing its first chance to clinch the NFC East.

Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times in the first half, and Carolina leads Washington 20-3 late in the third quarter. Haskins lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, is 6 of 15 and has a paltry 8.3 QB rating.

After the Giants lost to the Ravens, Washington just needed to win to wrap up the division. Instead, the defense allowed two touchdown drives and punt returner Steven Sims muffed a catch that became Panthers touchdown to trail by 17.

Eleven teams in the NFC are still harboring hopes of making a playoff run with Week 16 winding down.

The AFC playoff picture is coming into focus with the Kansas City Chiefs wrapping up the top seed thanks to a 17-14 squeaker over Atlanta.

The Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a 24-7 deficit to rally past the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 and secure the AFC North crown.

So, for now, the Steelers are the No. 2 seed and AFC East champion Buffalo is sitting at No. 3 followed by Tennessee, which takes a 10-4 record into Green Bay on Sunday night.

Also in contention for AFC playoff spots are Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland and Indianapolis. The Colts (10-5) are on the bubble after blowing that 17-point lead at Pittsburgh.

The Saints, Seahawks, and Buccaneers are also in the hunt with Washington, the Rams, and the Bears. And the Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, and Eagles are all on the bubble

Here is more of a view – Lets start with the AFC

.1. Kansas City Chiefs — 14-1 (clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers — 12-3 (clinched division)

3. Buffalo Bills — 11-3 (clinched division)

4. Tennessee Titans — 10-4

5. Miami Dolphins — 10-5

6. Baltimore Ravens — 10-5

7. Cleveland Browns — 10-5 is on the outside looking in for the wild card picture.

The Dolphins (at Buffalo), Ravens (at Cincinnati) and Browns (vs. Pittsburgh) clinch a playoff berth with a win next week or a Colts loss. The Colts need to beat the Jaguars and have one of those three teams lose in order to make the field.

1. Green Bay Packers — 11-3 (clinched division)

2. New Orleans Saints — 11-4 (clinched division)

3. Seattle Seahawks — 11-4 (clinched division)

4. Washington Football Team — 6-9

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 10-5 (clinched playoff berth)

6. Los Angeles Rams — 9-6

7. Chicago Bears — 8-7

For the wild card, there are three teams fighting for two remaining spots, with Tampa Bay already ensured to be in the field. The Rams can clinch a spot with a win at home against the Cardinals (8-7). Similarly, the Bears would secure a playoff bid by beating the Packers at home in Week 17. If the Bears lose and the Cardinals win, then Arizona and Los Angeles would get in. If the Rams win, then the Bears would get the final playoff spot regardless of their result against Green Bay. The Rams would only miss out if they lose to Arizona and the Bears win.