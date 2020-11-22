Here is AP’s picks for all of today’s NFL games. There are some upsets including the Bucs.

This might just be best known as upset weekend in the NFL. Plenty of top teams facing trap games and this is your chance to win the old office pool by picking the right potential upsets.
No. 17 New England (minus 2½) at No. 28 Houston
We’re still not buying the Patriots as a contender, but they should handle the Texans.
BEST BET: PATRIOTS, 23-16
No. 1 Pittsburgh (minus-9) at No. 31 Jacksonville
The Steelers don’t always play their best in Northern Florida. They don’t need their best this time.
STEELERS, 26-13
No. 4 Green Bay (plus 1 1-2) at No. 11 Indianapolis
If the Colts win, we need to take them seriously as a contender.
COLTS, 26-24
No. 2 Kansas City (minus 6) at No. 10 Las Vegas
If the Raiders win, we need to take them seriously as a contender, too.
CHIEFS, 30-20
No. 14 Tennessee (plus 6 1-2) at No. 7 Baltimore
These two should be contenders. Should be.
RAVENS, 20-19
No. 12 Miami (minus 3) at No. 25 Denver
Miami is showing impressive consistency, while Denver is the exact opposite.
DOLPHINS, 21-13
No. 8 Los Angeles Rams (plus 4) at No. 5 Tampa Bay, Monday night
Bruce Arians is worried about his aged quarterback staying up late to play games.
RAMS, 26-24
No. 30 Dallas (plus 7) at No. 16 Minnesota
Take an NFC Least team against a non-division opponent? No way.
VIKINGS, 24-20
No. 21 Philadelphia (OFF) at No. 15 Cleveland
Take an NFC Least team against a non-division opponent? No way.
BROWNS, 27-17
No. 27 Cincinnati (pick-em) at No. 29 Washington
Take an NFC Least team against a non-division opponent? No way.
BENGALS, 28-23
No. 32 New York Jets (plus 9) at No. 26 Los Angeles Chargers
The Jets belong in the NFC Least — where they would be last, too.
CHARGERS, 34-23
No. 20 Atlanta (OFF) at No. 3 New Orleans
This will be no breeze for the Saints without Drew Brees.
SAINTS, 23-21
No. 23 Detroit (OFF) at No. 22 Carolina
The Lions actually could reach .500 with a win. So …
LIONS, 20-16
2020 RECORD
Last Week: Straight up: 10-4. Against spread: 5-5-2
Season: Straight up: 98-48-1. Against spread: 75-63-4
Best Bet: Straight up: 9-1. Against spread: 7-3
Upset Special: Straight up: 4-6. Against spread: 4-4-2
