How to watch the Bucs-Packers and Bills Chiefs games. Plus listen on 820 am for the national broadcasts



This is a huge weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Green Bay to face the Packers in the NFC Championship game. Fox will have the game broadcast and the radio coverage can be heard in the Bay Area on our sister station WWBA 820 AM will have the national broadcast team.

One win from hosting the Super Bowl as everyone will have their eyes on Tom Brady (43) and his teammates on the Buccaneers face Aaron Rodgers (37) and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. For Brady, this will be the 14th conference championship game of his career, while it will be the fifth for Rodgers.

The night game which is on CBS and also on WWBA 820 AM will also feature two hot quarterbacks. Josh Allen (24) and the Buffalo Bills take on Patrick Mahomes (25) and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (6:40 p.m. ET). The Bills will be playing in the AFC Championship Game for first time since 1993, while the Kansas City Chiefs will become the first team ever to host the AFC Championship Game three years in a row this Sunday night.

Let’s talk streaming and if you have a pay-TV subscription then the FOX Sports app is an option. For the night game on CBS, you will need to take the seven-day free trial of the CBS All Access app. It would be worth it to just take the seven-day trial and sign up for a month so you get all of the Super Bowl action as well.

If you want to stream the games and you want an inexpensive but very good option try Locast.org They offer free local stations in a number of markets and the service is free with some ad support. They are a non profit group that is providing a service for those in the streaming world ho want access to their local station.

I have taken the donation offer of $5.00 a month and it is a great deal, no ads plus the picture quality is fantastic so that is a great way to catch both games if you are a streamer.

Download the app on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones (Google Play store) and tablets, iPhones, iPads, (through the app store) and any PC and Mac web browsers.

Tampa Bay area is now being served by Locast. From their service area map, the counties considered in this market includes Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, & Highlands Counties. You can also find Locast in the Orlando-Melbourne market.