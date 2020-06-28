In Orlando, the NBA on TNT kicks off the return of hoops with some marquee matchups with opening night Lakers and the Clippers.

Turner Sports, in its 36th consecutive year of NBA coverage, will tip off the league’s comeback with a blockbuster NBA on TNT doubleheader, Thursday, July 30. In the NBA’s first regular season game since March, the New Orleans Pelicans and rookie standout Zion Williamson will take on the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell at 6:30 p.m. ET. Two of the Western Conference’s top teams will follow – the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs. the LA Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George – at 9 p.m.



TNT will present a total of 18 games, highlighted by Tuesday doubleheaders and Thursday tripleheaders throughout the remainder of the regular season, in addition to a tripleheader on Saturday, Aug. 8, that will mark the end of an eight-game, three-day stretch on the network.



Under the competitive format for the restart, the 22 participating teams will be the eight teams in each conference with the highest current winning percentages and the six teams that are currently within six games of the eighth seed in either conference. The restart will begin with each participating team playing eight “seeding games,” as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups.



The network’s game schedule highlights include (full schedule below):

Seventeen different teams will be featured across the 18 game telecasts, led by four appearances from the Lakers with James and Davis; and three each by the Clippers with Leonard and George; and Celtics with Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker.

on Rookie stars Williamson and Ja Morant both featured during a doubleheader – Celtics vs. Grizzlies and Pelicans vs. Kings – on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Live streaming coverage of all NBA on TNT games is available via http://www.tntdrama.com/watchtnt and the Watch TNT app and participating TV providers’ websites and apps. Fans will be able to access the games whenever and wherever they desire by logging in with the username and password provided by their TV service provider.



TNT will also televise more than 40 NBA Playoff games – the most of any network – including first and second round action and the exclusive presentation of the 2020 NBA Western Conference Finals.TNT’s NBA Season Resumption Game Schedule(All Times Eastern)