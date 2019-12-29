Jacksonville hopes to find a road win against the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts travel south for a road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in both teams’ season finales. Will the Colts go 2-0 straight-up this year against Jacksonville? Or will the Jags have the last laugh?

Betting on the Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

The Colts went to a ground-and-pound approach in Week 16 and easily defeated the Carolina Panthers at home, 38-6. Indianapolis leaned on a rushing attack that Carolina had seemingly zero clues on how to stop. Running back Marlon Mack took off for 95 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while tailback Jordan Wilkins added 84 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Overall, the Colts had 218 rushing yards and the three touchdowns. Leaving quarterback Jacoby Brissett with not much to do in the pocket Brissett finished with just 119 passing yards on 14-of-27 completions. It’s likely going to be the same approach for the Colts in the rematch with Jacksonville, which they beat, 33-13, at home in Week 11. In that game, the Colts rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. The Jags have one of the worst defenses against the run, allowing 139.8 rushing yards per game, so it makes sense for the Colts to keep pounding the ball to their running backs.

The under is 2-0 in the Colts’ last two games.

Betting on the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

After snapping a five-game losing skid with a win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 15, the Jags are back to their losing ways, as they fell prey to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, 24-12. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew had a difficult time connecting with his receivers. He completed only 13 of 31 passes for a mere 131 passing yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. The Jags also got 71 rushing yards on 15 carries from running back Leonard Fournette, who didn’t have much success in the loss to the Colts. Fournette only had 23 rushing yards on eight carries in the first meeting with Indianapolis this season. Nick Foles was under center for the Jags in that game, but it’s also possible that Minshew will be favored over the veteran in the rematch. On the season, Minshew has 2,976 passing yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions. On defense, the Jags get some bit of luck, as Colts guard Quenton Nelson will not play in Week 17, which means Indianapolis’ run game and pass protection may not be up to snuff.

The Jaguars are 4-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last four home games against the Colts.

Writer’s Prediction

The Colts win, 26-17.

