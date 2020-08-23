Josh Fleming Wins MLB Debut, Rays Defeat Blue Jays

Josh Fleming went five innings Sunday to win his MLB debut. The Rays defeated the Blue Jays, 5-4, at Tropicana Field. (Photo: AP/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG — Josh Fleming’s major-league debut was a successful one Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.



The 24-year-old lefty threw 72 pitches (41 strikes) in five innings and came away with the victory in the Rays’ 5-4 decision over the Blue Jays.



The Missouri native departed trailing 2-0, but the Rays scored three runs in their half of the fifth to take the lead. It was a lead they would not relinquish to make a winner of Fleming.



“It feels good to come in and contribute right away and help the team get a win,” he said.



Fleming, who was the 11th starting pitcher used by the Rays this season, could not have asked for a better start to his major-league career. He needed only 13 pitches while retiring the side in the first, including fanning leadoff batter Cavan Biggio and, two batters later, whiffing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.



“After I got Guerrero out with a strike out, and as I was walking to the dugout, I just kind of took a deep breath,” he said. “But it was just another game for me, really.”

The product of Division III Webster (Mo.) University allowed a lead-off homer to Teoscar Hernandez in the second and ran into trouble in the fourth, including facing a base loaded situation with one out and a run in, but limited the damage to just the one run.



“The poise he showed was pretty impressive,” said manager Kevin Cash. “We have heard that is the kind of competitor he is on the mound. He picked us up in a big way, so congrats to Fleming.”



In his five innings of work Fleming allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three.

In the fifth, the Rays got a run-scoring single by pinch-hitter Jose Martinez on a hit-and-run, a sacrifice fly by Austin Meadows and a RBI single off the bat of Brandon Lowe.

The Rays added to their lead in the seventh when Meadows’ one-out single to right off Jacob Waguespack scored Kevin Kiermaier from second. Kiermaier led off the inning with an infield single and stole second. Meadows scored on a sacrifice fly by Ji-Man Choi to make it 5-2.



After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Diego Castillo to make it a one-run game, John Curtiss was brought on to record a four-out save. It was the first save of his major league career.



“I am not trying to be cliche-ish because I am just really happy we won today,” he said. “It is really cool, but I am more worried about (Monday) at this point.”

The Rays, who have won 13 of 15 and have a one-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East, will look to take the series from the Blue Jays on Monday afternoon. First pitch is 3:10.

***



Yandy Diaz went 2-for-2 Sunday and drew a pair of walks. He is 18-for-39 (.461) in his last 11 games. His seventh inning walk was the tenth straight plate appearance in which he has reached safely. That ties a team record set last September by Ji-Man Choi. Diaz will have an opportunity to break the record in Monday afternoon’s series finale against Toronto.



Cash was ejected for the tenth time in his career. He was thrown out in the sixth inning by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor when he argued a check swing by Toronto’s Danny Jansen.

The Rays placed Nick Anderson on the IL (retroactive to Aug. 20) with right forearm inflammation. Sean Gilmartin was sent to the alternate training site in Port Charlotte and right hander Edgar Garcia was recalled. Garcia was obtained from the Phillies on August 18…..Toronto starter Trent Thornton left after one inning due to right elbow inflammation.