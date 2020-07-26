Kiermaier’s First Hit Of Season Lifts Rays Past Jays In Extra Innings

The Rays took two of three in their season-opening series against Toronto.

ST. PETERSBURG — Ji-Man Choi last batted right-handed in 2015 and Kevin Kiermaier’s last walk-off hit was also in 2015.

The five-year wait was worth it for both.



Kiermaier’s two-run triple in the tenth inning lifted the Rays to a 6-5 victory over Toronto on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. The win, in which Choi homered while hitting from the right side, enabled the Rays to take two of three games in the season-opening series.



“Thankfully they were shifting me toward the left side and I had a lot of real estate out there once I knew the ball was down,” said Kiermaier of his first hit of the season, a liner that went to the right field wall. “I was very happy to see one finally fall. I was glad to win the game for us right there.”



The uprising completed a comeback from a 4-0 deficit. Toronto plated four in the sixth inning when the first six batters reached with base hits against relievers Trevor Richards and Andrew Kittredge.



The Rays got one back in their half of the inning when Choi launched a 429-foot home run to center while batting right handed off Jays’ lefty reliever Anthony Kay.

Choi, who went 6-for-14 hitting from the right side in the Mariners’ system in 2015, struck out against Kay in the third inning in his first at-bat hitting from the right side as a major leaguer.

“During summer camp (manager Kevin) Cash came up to me and asked me about being a switch-hitter,” said Choi, through an interpreter. “We really didn’t put any thought into it. Today I felt pretty good, so I figured why not.”

Trailing 4-2, the Rays forced extra innings by scoring twice in the ninth with two outs.



Toronto closer Ken Giles appeared in control by getting the first two batters before struggling to find the plate. After allowing a double to pinch-hitter Joey Wendle and walking Willy Adames and Yoshi Tsutsugo, he fell behind Choi 3-and-1 before leaving due to an elbow injury.



Brian Moran completed the walk to Choi to force in Wendle and make it 4-3. Brandon Lowe then grounded sharply to second baseman Cavan Biggio, who was stationed in shallow right field. Moran was late covering first and Lowe beat the throw as Adames crossed the plate with the tying run.

“We had a lot of really good at-bats,” said manager Kevin Cash of the ninth-inning rally. “It looked like (Giles) lost his command a little bit. Guys did not expand out of the zone and we did a lot of good things there.”

With the new extra-inning rule in effect, Santiago Espinal entered the game as the Jays’ runner at second base in the tenth. It appeared Kevan Smith threw him out attempting to steal third, but a review overturned the call. Espinal scored one pitch later on Lourdes Gurriel’s sacrifice fly to give Toronto a 5-4 lead.



Smith was the base runner at second in the Rays’ half of the tenth. After Jose Martinez worked a walk out of Shun Yamaguchi, Kiermaier provided the heroics when he ripped a liner that rolled to the right field wall.



Blake Snell started for the Rays and pitched a laborious two innings in which he allowed three hits and two walks. The lefty, who is being eased back after undergoing elbow surgery a year ago this month, threw 46 pitches (26 strikes) while wiggling out of jams in both innings. He got out of a bases-loaded situation in the first inning.



“I was definitely happy with the way I felt,” he said. “I put myself in tough situations. I was happy I got out of both of them. The two walks were frustrating. I have to limit the number of pitches per inning, which I will.”

The Rays continue their season-opening five-game home stand when the Braves visit the Trop for two games starting Monday night.