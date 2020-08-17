Kyle Love signs with the Buccaneers as the star defensive tackle leaves Carolina

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed defensive lineman Kyle Love.

Love (6-1, 310) spent the last six seasons with the Carolina Panthers (2014-19), totaling 78 tackles (10 for loss), 20 quarterback hits, 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries over 72 games with the Panthers.

He originally entered the league as a college free agent with the New England Patriots, where he spent three seasons (2010-12) before splitting the 2013 season between Jacksonville and Kansas City. He has played in 115 games throughout his NFL career, making 115 starts, and recording 147 tackles (18 for loss), 28 quarterback hits, 15.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.

Love was born in South Korea, where his father served as a colonel in the United States Army. He played high school football at North Clayton High School in College Park, Georgia, prior to playing four seasons at Mississippi State.