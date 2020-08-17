Lightning Extend Series Lead, Defeat Blue Jackets 2-1

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa, Fla – Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 to extend their best-of-seven series lead to 3-1.

Cam Atkinson scored the Blue Jackets lone goal and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 shots. The Blue Jackets will now be facing an elimination game Wednesday afternoon at 12:00 pm.

The story of the game was the play of the line of Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow.

“They do set the tone for us. They’ve started every game” Jon Cooper said of the trio. “They’re like gnats. I feel like they’re always just buzzing around and as you try and knock them away they just never leave.”

“Their effort and their play, it bleeds into our team.” Kevin Shattenkirk said of the trio. “They start every period, every game. I think the key is they haven’t strayed. They realize what makes them good and they realize what makes their line successful and what works.”

All cliche’s aside, Cooper also commended the trio saying “they put work ethic above everything else, they’re selfless players, and they don’t have an off switch.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand thought he had scored the games first goal in the openining period but the Lightning challenged and the was goal waived off as Alexandre Texier was offside.

Barclay Goodrow put the Lightning on top 1-0 just 0:16 seconds into the second period. Blake Coleman and Yanni Gourde each picked up an assist on Goodrow’s goal.

Yanni Gourde gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead 4:09 into the second period. Kevin Shattenkirk and Barclay Goodrow picked up assists on Gourde’s goal.

Cam Atkinson scored a 4-on-4 goal 5:48 into the second period. It appeared as if Bolts goalie Andre Vasilevskiy was interfered with on the play but Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper elected not to challenge the call. “I always look at those and ask ‘is it a sure thing?’ It’s like the offside. The offside was a sure thing so you challenge that.” Cooper said. “I didn’t think it was a sure thing.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his 20th career playoff victory and is just one win from tying Ben Bishop and Nikolai Khabibulin for most playoff wins in franchise history.