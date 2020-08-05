Lightning face Boston in game 2 of the round-robin tournament today at 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (44-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; 4 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEEDING ROUND: Boston and Tampa Bay square off as part of a round-robin tournament that includes the four highest seeded teams in the conference to determine seeding in the next round.

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season.

The Bruins are 26-9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Lightning are 28-12-3 in conference games. Tampa Bay averages 9.4 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.5 goals and 5.9 assists per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 59 assists and has 87 points this season. David Pastrnak has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Nikita Kucherov has 85 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.9 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Tuukka Rask: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body).