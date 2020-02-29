Lightning’s Stamkos To Have Surgery, Out 6-8 Weeks

By Steve Kinsella -

Core Surgery Will Sideline The Captain

Steven Stamkos will undergo a surgical procedure on Monday, March 2 to repair a core muscle injury ice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Michael Brunt at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. 

Stamkos has appeared in 57 games for the Lightning this season registering 66 points (29-37–66).

Stamkos was forced out of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to the injury. After the game, Coach Jon Cooper said, “Some things that have been bothering him in the past got to him today…. He couldn’t come back.”

SHARE
Steve Kinsella
I am a fan of all sports but am most passionate about baseball. From the fanatical to analytical, nothing about the game escapes me. Being born and raised in Northeast Ohio I'm very familiar with the heartache and pain that sports can bring and hope that I bring some understanding of the other side to my coverage. I will focus mostly on baseball but also cover the Tampa Bay Lightning, one of the most electric franchises in all of sports. Always willing to converse about any sport and have only one rule and that is be respectful at all times.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR