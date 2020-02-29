Lightning’s Stamkos To Have Surgery, Out 6-8 Weeks

Core Surgery Will Sideline The Captain

Steven Stamkos will undergo a surgical procedure on Monday, March 2 to repair a core muscle injury ice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Michael Brunt at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stamkos has appeared in 57 games for the Lightning this season registering 66 points (29-37–66).

Stamkos was forced out of Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to the injury. After the game, Coach Jon Cooper said, “Some things that have been bothering him in the past got to him today…. He couldn’t come back.”