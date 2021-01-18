Martain Luther King Day: NBA offers plenty of national TV action starting at noon

As has become a yearly tradition the NBA has offered a large slate of games for fans in celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King. Plenty of action on national TV starting today at noon.

NBA GAMES ON MLK DAY COMPLETE BETTING GUIDE & TV SCHEDULE

The NBA has celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a host of games spanning the entire day for decades. An increase in nationally televised games has occurred, and the 2020-21 NBA season is no different. With 18 teams in action and start times spanning from noon to 10 p.m. ET, there will be plenty of NBA betting opportunities.

Teams in action include the top contenders in the Lakers, Nets and Bucks, as well as a handful of teams trying to legitimize their title hopes in the Suns, Warriors, Trail Blazers and Mavericks. We’ve got you covered here with a betting guide for 12 hours of NBA action.

Knicks Vs. Magic, Noon (NBATV)

These two teams began the season with a combined record of 11-5 through January 6. As many expected, it ultimately wound up being a mirage. Both teams are struggling mightily, and ironically both find themselves in difficult scheduling situations, playing their third game in the last four nights. The MLK Day opener could get ugly between two teams that simply aren’t as good as they looked in the small sample size of the first few weeks.

Hawks Vs. Timberwolves, 2:30 P.M. (NBATV)

Two of the more underappreciated All-Stars in the NBA square off in a battle between Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves continue to stockpile top picks in search of a combination that will fit, while the Hawks are hoping that Young and John Collins can co-exist well enough to turn a high-powered offense into victories. This one could be a high-scoring affair between two of the fastest teams in the league.

Grizzlies Vs. Suns, 5 P.M. (TNT)

We all expected the Phoenix Suns to be better after adding Chris Paul, but few thought they would be this good so early in the season. They feel like legitimate contenders thanks to a balanced attack on both ends of the floor. The Grizzlies should get Ja Morant back after a sprained ankle forced him out of action for a few weeks, and the reigning Rookie of the Year will keep the Grizzlies competitive at home.

Nets Vs. Bucks, 7:30 P.M. (TNT)

It’s far down on the list, but it’s also the game of the night as the top two teams in the Eastern Conference – and two of the three favorites to win the 2021 title – square off. James Harden is talented enough to mesh with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (assuming he is playing), but the continuity with the Bucks could be the difference in a regular-season matchup, especially with Milwaukee playing at home. This will be a great early test for the new-look Nets.

Lakers Vs. Warriors, 10 P.M. (TNT)

The MLK nightcap is a special one, as is any matchup between LeBron James and Steph Curry. The Warriors have been the league’s best team through the season’s first month, while the Warriors have rebounded from an abysmal start. Though the Lakers are the better team on paper, Steve Kerr and the Warriors have always played LeBron tough. This will be a fun one to end the night.

