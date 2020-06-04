MLS, players reach new labor deal, to resume with tournament in Orlando

Major League Soccer and its players’ union reached an agreement that paves the way for a summer tournament in Florida after the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal was announced by the Major League Soccer Players Association on Wednesday following tense talks that led to some players skipping voluntary workouts and the league threatening a lockout.

MLS and the union agreed Feb. 6 to a five-year labor contract, but the deal had not been ratified when the season was stopped on March 12 after only two matches had been played by each team.

The ratified collective-bargaining agreement was announced in the midst of nationwide protests over police brutality and injustice against African Americans sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Both sides noted the unrest in announcing the contract.