More Sports Gambling Outposts Coming

Three more states will join the fold soon.

Tuesday’s election day results probably were good for sports owners as three more states will be offering legalized sports gambling. Louisiana, Maryland and South Dakota will have some form of legalized sports gambling soon as voters in those three states said yes to sports gambling proposals. Voters said yes in four Virginia cities to have sportsbooks, Virginia authorized sports gambling on July 1st of this year. Sportsbooks will open at South Dakota casinos. In Nebraska, voters said yes to expanded casino gambling at Nebraska horse racing tracks but it is unclear whether that will include the opening of sportsbooks

With three states voters approving legalized sports betting there are now 25 states and the District of Columbia that plan or are offering some form of legalized sports gambling. In May 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States gave the greenlight to sports gambling in a case involving New Jersey’s bid to open up a sports betting casino in 2011. The National Football League fought New Jersey, now it embraces gambling. Nevada got legalized sportsbooks in 1949. New York, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, Oregon, New Mexico, Arkansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Michigan, Colorado, Virginia and Tennessee now have various forms of sportsbooks. There are still states that are dithering. That list includes Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Kentucky. Sports owners have embraced the legalized sportsbooks and are making money from sportsbooks marketing partners. Quite the turnaround from the days leagues opposed sports gambling. The NFL and the National Football Players Association just inked a deal with a daily sports fantasy company. A Professional Golf Association player Bryson DeChambeau has a deal with a sports fantasy marketing company. The NFL once turned down Las Vegas marketing money for a Super Bowl ad. Gambling is good.