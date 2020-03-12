Multiple Reports Have MLB putting the season on hold starting with tomorrow’s Spring Training games in Florida and Arizona.

With the start of the Major League Baseball season just about two weeks away it is expected that the league will follow the lead of the NBA, NHL, NCAA, and MLS starting tomorrow by hitting the pause button. They will announce later today the canceling of all Spring Training games in Florida and Arizona.

Credit to ESPN baseball writer Passan and the New York Post columnist Joel Sherman for breaking the story. The goal is to suspend Spring Training with the hopes of protecting the players from exposure to the Coronavirus.

According to Passan the league will “likely” delay the start of the 2020 regular season, as well. Though nothing official has been decided on that matter, Passan adds that “it’s a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen.”

With the NCAA and IndyCar going to extreme levels that they have done and Hillsborough County, and Tampa where the Yankees’ facilities at George M. Steinbrenner Field are located, has one case of the virus confirmed.

Florida has 26 reported cases while Arizona is not far behind with 19 cases.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 26.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, Major League Baseball held a conference call with the league’s owners earlier on Thursday afternoon to discuss the league’s plan moving forward before coming to a decision.

A majority of the league’s west-coast teams were already facing issues concerning coronavirus.

Several MLB teams had already been affected by the coronavirus. The Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and San Diego Padres were faced with the prospect of moving their opening home games of the regular season after Washington state, California and the District of Columbia have banned public gatherings of over 250 people.

The decision was just one of the headlining events of a whirlwind day in sports as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak.