NASCAR: After a wild opening in Daytona Kyle Busch sits on the poll for today’s race in the desert on Fox at 3 p.m.

Just one week after a wild start in Daytona the NASCAR gang head to the desert for the big 400 mile race starting at 3 p.m. today on Fox. Kyle Busch took the pole position with Martin Truex, Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top four qualifyings for today’s second race on the 2020 calendar
.
NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas
|Position
|Driver
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|2.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|3.
|Kevin Harvick
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|5.
|Joey Logano
|6.
|Kyle Larson
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|8.
|Brad Keselowski
|9.
|Clint Bowyer
|10.
|Chase Elliott
|11.
|William Byron
|12.
|Alex Bowman
|13.
|Kurt Busch
|14.
|Aric Almirola
|15.
|Ross Chastain
|16.
|Erik Jones
|17.
|Cole Custer
|18.
|Jimmie Johnson
|19.
|Matt DiBenedetto
|20.
|Ryan Preece
|21.
|Austin Dillon
|22.
|Christopher Bell
|23.
|Chris Buescher
|24.
|Ty Dillon
|25.
|Tyler Reddick
|26.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|27.
|Bubba Wallace
|28.
|Michael McDowell
|29.
|John H. Nemechek
|30.
|Corey LaJoie
|31.
|Joey Gase
|32.
|Quin Houff
|33.
|Brennan Poole
|34.
|Garrett Smithley
|35.
|Daniel Suarez
|36.
|Reed Sorenson
|37.
|JJ Yeley
|38.
|Timmy Hill