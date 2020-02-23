NASCAR: After a wild opening in Daytona Kyle Busch sits on the poll for today’s race in the desert on Fox at 3 p.m.

Just one week after a wild start in Daytona the NASCAR gang head to the desert for the big 400 mile race starting at 3 p.m. today on Fox. Kyle Busch took the pole position with Martin Truex, Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top four qualifyings for today’s second race on the 2020 calendar

.

NASCAR starting lineup at Las Vegas

PositionDriver
1.Kyle Busch
2.Martin Truex Jr.
3.Kevin Harvick
4.Denny Hamlin
5.Joey Logano
6.Kyle Larson
7.Ryan Blaney
8.Brad Keselowski
9.Clint Bowyer
10.Chase Elliott
11.William Byron
12.Alex Bowman
13.Kurt Busch
14.Aric Almirola
15.Ross Chastain
16.Erik Jones
17.Cole Custer
18.Jimmie Johnson
19.Matt DiBenedetto
20.Ryan Preece
21.Austin Dillon
22.Christopher Bell
23.Chris Buescher
24.Ty Dillon
25.Tyler Reddick
26.Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27.Bubba Wallace
28.Michael McDowell
29.John H. Nemechek
30.Corey LaJoie
31.Joey Gase
32.Quin Houff
33.Brennan Poole
34.Garrett Smithley
35.Daniel Suarez
36.Reed Sorenson
37.JJ Yeley
38.Timmy Hill
