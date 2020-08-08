NASCAR: Big weekend at Michigan International Motor Speedway starting today.

he 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Michigan International Speedway for a Cup Series doubleheader this Saturday and Sunday on NBCSN. Saturday’s race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET with the NASCAR America Pre-Race Show prior to the drop of the green flag at 4 p.m. ET. For the first of two Cup Series races in 24 hours. Sunday pre-race coverage begins again with the NASCAR America Pre-Race Show at 4 p.m. ET leading into the second race of the doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s NASCAR coverage on NBCSN also includes a new episode of the Dale Jr. Download with one of the sport’s top crew chiefs, Rodney Childers, at 10:30 a.m. ET. That premiere will lead into NASCAR Xfinity Series racing from Road America, with pre-race coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Kevin Harvick (4 wins, 803 points) looks to continue his strong performance this season with a win at Michigan. Harvick has won at MIS in each of the last two seasons and returns as Cup Series points leader. Brad Keselowski (3 wins, 722 points), Denny Hamlin (series-high 5 wins, 688 points), Ryan Blaney (1 win, 685 points), and Chase Elliott (1 win, 660 points) round out the top 5.

Host Krista Voda and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett will anchor pre-race and post-race coverage alongside Brad Daugherty, who will make his NBC Sports debut this weekend in the studio.

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, two-time Daytona 500 Champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series races from the broadcast booth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Marty Snider and Kelli Stavast will serve as pit reporters on-site at Michigan International Speedway. On Saturday, Burton will be on double-duty calling Road America from the NASCAR Tower then Michigan Cup Series Racing from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

XFINITY SERIES RACING FROM ROAD AMERICA – SATURDAY AT 12 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports’ Xfinity Series coverage from Road America begins Saturday with a 30-minute edition of Countdown to Green at 11:30 a.m. ET will lead into live Xfinity Series racing beginning at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Austin Cindric leads in the standings with 3 wins and 722 points, ahead of second-place Chase Briscoe (series-high 5 wins, 718 points) and third-place Noah Gragson (2 wins, 666 points).

Dave Burns (play-by-play), Dale Jarrett (analyst), and Jeff Burton (analyst) will call the action with Parker Kligerman providing reports from pit road.

RODNEY CHILDERS JOINS DALE JR. DOWNLOAD – SATURDAY AT 10:30 A.M. ET ON NBCSN

Rodney Childers, crew chief for the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford Mustang driven by Kevin Harvick, is this week’s guest on the Dale Jr. Download airing Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon’s weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

Following is this week’s NASCAR programming across NBC Sports :