NASCAR: Kentucky hosts the Quaker State 400 2:30 pm on FS1. Kyle Busch on the pole.

NASCAR: The starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.
Kyle Busch will start from the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.
RELATED: Kentucky schedule | Betting odds | Paint schemes for the Bluegrass State
The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:
- Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points
Here is a look at the full lineup:
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|15
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|19
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|20
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|26
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|28
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|30
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|32
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|33
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|34
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|35
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|36
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management