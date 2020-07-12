NASCAR: Kentucky hosts the Quaker State 400 2:30 pm on FS1. Kyle Busch on the pole.

By Sports Talk Florida -

NASCAR: The starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has been set.

Kyle Busch will start from the pole position, with Joey Logano joining him on the front row to lead the field to green for the 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

RELATED: Kentucky schedule | Betting odds | Paint schemes for the Bluegrass State

The lineup for the race was determined by a random draw, with results airing on FS1’s “Race Hub.” The parameters for the draw were as follows:

  • Positions 1-12 determined by a random draw from charter teams in those positions in team owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw among charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: will be filled out by open, non-chartered teams in order of owner points

Here is a look at the full lineup:

Starting spotDriverCar #Team
1Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
2Joey Logano22Team Penske
3Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
4Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
5Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
6Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
7Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
8Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
9Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
10Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
11Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
12Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
13Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
15Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
16Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
17Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
18Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
19Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
20Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
21William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
22John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
23Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
24Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
25Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
26Josh Bilicki77Spire Motorsports
27Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
28Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
29Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
30Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
31Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
32Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
33Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
34Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
35Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
36JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
SHARE
Sports Talk Florida

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR