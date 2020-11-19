NBA 2021: How Likely is it for Miami Win to Take the Championship Next Season?

The NBA is one of the many major sports leagues that has been affected by the pandemic. Who could forget the exact time when the season was called off? This happened only a few minutes after the match between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder has started. The shock on the faces of the officials and the players themselves were caught on camera as the word was out that the season was indefinitely suspended for at least 30 days.

It was only in June when it was announced that the rest of the season will resume on July 30 in a bio-secure bubble located at the Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida. This meant that the players, staff, and everyone else involved in the season will all have to stay in the same place until the season ends.

The Miami Heat celebrate their NBA conference final playoff basketball game win over the Boston Celtics with the Eastern Final trophy Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

And indeed, the rest of the season went off on July 30 and it finally ended with Los Angeles Lakers bringing home the Larry O’Brien trophy. It has been a while since the Lakers have become the champions and fans were just happy. However, even if the NBA 2020 just recently concluded, people are already talking about the next season and its sports lines.

People are already speculating on who could win the next season and some are saying that Miami Heat will have a very good chance next year. 2020 has been a good season for the Heat despite not being the champions. The team wasn’t even expected to come anywhere near the finals.

It’s no secret that NBA fans seem to have forgotten about this team since the Big Three era stopped. However, the Heat is still competitive as they could be and the franchise is just eager to win each season. However, it’s just doesn’t seem like the team is one of the favorites when it comes to winning the championships in the recent past seasons.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) passes the ball while pressured by Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

For the recently concluded NBA 2020, LA Lakers had the odds of +400 odds to win their 18th title in the franchise’s history. Meanwhile, Miami Heat odds were at +1400. It’s far from the odds that the Lakers had and the teams in between these two include the Los Angeles Clippers (+450), Milwaukee Bucks (+800), Golden State Warriors (+900), Boston Celtics (+1200), and Brooklyn Nets (+1200).

Early odds for the next season is already out, but the ranking still appears to be the same with the LA Lakers as once again the favorite to win. Miami Heat still carries odds of +1400 with the same teams in between them and the Lakers.

Now, it’s still really hard to say that the rankings will remain the same as the next season approaches. The 2020 NBA Draft hasn’t happened yet and that could drastically change the odds of who might win the championship next season.

The Miami Heat, even if they don’t become a favorite, still has a good chance next season. We can see that the team performed well in the previous season with its strong line of defense. The Heat is also fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

The team is still made up of consistent players that could help the franchise bring home the trophy. Jimmy Butler is possibly a superstar and the Heat is lucky to have signed him last year. Plenty of teams did fight for Butler’s signature including the Houston Rockets.

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, bottom left, and Jae Crowder (99) look on as Bam Adebayo (13) blocks a shot attempt by Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (0) in the closing seconds of overtime of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Bam Adebayo is also one of the best all-around players in the NBA today because of his passing ability and defense. Another superstar in the making is Tyler Herro who has shown that he has a killer mentality that works well with how the team plays. Pat Riley and Eric Spoelstra are known to have a no-nonsense approach when it comes to winning. Overall, the team already has the players that they need, but it is possible that the franchise could still sign more big-name stars to play for them.

Reports have shown that the team has around 74 million US dollars to spend and they are willing to spend it to win. With this amount, they could sign 2 or even 3 more big-names to be a part of their team. This just really makes the Miami Heat an ultimate destination for free agents.

We still have to see if who will be joining the team in the next few years, but for now, we can say that the team stands on a good sport when it comes to stepping on the NBA finals next season. Regarding when the next season will be, this remains unknown. Some are saying that it will be on Christmas day, but with everything that’s happening concerning the pandemic, it is most likely that we will have to wait until January 2021.