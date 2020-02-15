NBA All-Star Weekend: The best night of action with tonight’s Skills Challenge, 3 point shooting, and the Slam Dunk contest. All the action at 9 p.m. on TNT.

Tonight at The United Center in downtown Chicago the NBA All Star weekend has it’s most fun evening of action. Each year fans tune into TNT to watch the skills challenge, the three point contest and the always anticipated slam dunk contest.

Here is a breakdown of who is doing what from our friends at NBA.COM

What: Taco Bell Skills Challenge

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 | 9 p.m. ET

Where: United Center

TV: TNT



Participants:

• Bam Adebayo, Miami

• Patrick Beverley, LA

• Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

• Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

• Derrick Rose, Detroit (injured)**

• Domantas Sabonis, Indiana

• Pascal Siakam, Toronto

• Jayson Tatum, Boston

**Update: Gilgeous-Alexander will replace injured Rose



Defending champion Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will be joined by former champions Patrick Beverley of the LA Clippers and Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets in displaying their vast array of talents in the 2020 Taco Bell® Skills Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.

Tatum is one of five 2020 NBA All-Star selections in the eight-player field, joined by the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton, the Indiana Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis and the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam. Second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will replace Derrick Rose, who’s recovering from an adductor strain.

What: MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 | 9 p.m. ET

Where: United Center

TV: TNT

Participants:

• Davis Bertans, Washington

• Devin Booker, Phoenix

• Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte

• Joe Harris, Brooklyn

• Buddy Hield, Sacramento

• Zach LaVine, Chicago

• Duncan Robinson, Miami

• Trae Young, Atlanta

Update:On Feb. 13 the NBA announced that Devin Booker would replace the injured Damian Lillard in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game.

Defending champion Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and NBA All-Stars Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will participate in the 2020 MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.

The eight-player field for the two-round, timed shooting competition also includes Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards, Devonte’ Graham of the Charlotte Hornets, Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat.

What: AT&T Slam Dunk

When: Saturday, Feb. 15 | 9 p.m. ET

Where: United Center

TV: TNT

Participants:

• Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee

• Aaron Gordon, Orlando

• Dwight Howard, Los Angeles

• Derrick Jones Jr., Miami

Former Slam Dunk champion Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers returns to the competition for the first time in 11 years as he headlines the field of four players who will take flight in the 2020 AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.

Howard is joined by two previous second-place finishers, Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat, as well as first-time participant Pat Connaughton of the Milwaukee Bucks.