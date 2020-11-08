NBC looks for Brady and Brees to deliver a great game and even better ratings tonight

The NFL’s all-time leading passers in touchdowns, yards and completions will meet this weekend as Tom Brady and the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) in a crucial NFC South showdown between two of the conference’s top teams on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Brady and Brees, two of the most prolific passers in NFL history, rank first and second all-time in career passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. Their Week 1 meeting marked the first game since at least 1950 between the league’s top-two all-time leaders in touchdown passes. Heading into Sunday’s game, Brady has the all-time lead with 561 touchdown passes, as Brees sits one behind with 560. ​

A look at where Brees and Brady rank in NFL history:

Completions Passing Yards Passing TDs Drew Brees 7,052 (1st) 79,314 (1st) 560 (2nd) Tom Brady 6,581 (2nd) 76,760 (2nd) 561 (1st)

Sunday night’s matchup will mark the seventh game between the two future Hall of Famers as Brees holds a 4-2 advantage in head-to-head meetings with Brady.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay met in Week 1 this season, with the Saints winning, 34-23, in Brady’s Buccaneer debut. Sunday’s game will be vital in determining the eventual NFC South champion as Tampa Bay currently holds a 1-1 division record, while New Orleans is 2-0 in the division.

Calling Saints-Buccaneers is Al Michaels (play-by-play), in his record 35th season as the voice of the NFL’s premier primetime package; 16-time Emmy Award-winner Cris Collinsworth; and three-time Emmy Award-winning sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by executive producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff. SNF is the only show to win 10 Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Live Sports Series.

Mike Tirico will host Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET alongside Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, and NFL Insider Mike Florio.Liam McHugh will co-host FNIA on-site from Raymond James Stadium. Football Night is produced by Rob Hyland and directed by Mike Sheehan.

Sunday night’s game concludes NBC Sports’ “Big Event Weekend,” which features the Breeders’ Cup Classic (Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame (Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC), Liverpool v. Manchester City (Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium), and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC).

