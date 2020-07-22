NBC Sports live game coverage starts on August 1st and the Lightning will open against Washington on the 3rd at 4 p.m.

NBC Sports will present up to 120 hours of coverage from the NHL’s 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers on NBC, NBCSN and USA Network beginning August 1, highlighted by at least 10 hours of wall-to-wall NHL action each day from August 1-5, comprised of Qualifying Round and Round Robin matchups.

Beginning Saturday, August 1, through Wednesday, August 5, NBC Sports will present coverage from at least four games each day across NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, including some games that will be joined in progress.

Coverage on Saturday, August 1, will feature a doubleheader on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. ET, when Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks. Primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET on NBC will feature Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins against Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens.

The 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers begin August 1 at Noon ET on NBCSN, when Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers face Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes. In total, more than 25 NHL games will be shown on NBCSN in a seven-day span.

Qualifying Round series are best-of-five and will be contested between the teams seeded 5th through 12th in each conference. The winners of those series will join the top four teams from each conference, who will play round robin games to determine seeding, in the traditional 16-team Stanley Cup Playoffs format.

Games airing on NBC are exclusive. All games on NBCSN and USA Network will be blacked out in the local markets as they will be available on viewers’ local RSNs. Blackout rules apply to streaming coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Some games will be joined in progress.

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers through August 5:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Sat., August 1 Game 1 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers NBCSN Noon Game 1 – Chicago vs. Edmonton NBC 3 p.m. Game 1 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 4 p.m. Game 1 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh NBC 8 p.m. Game 1 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Sun., August 2 Game 1 – Arizona vs. Nashville USA Network 2 p.m. Round Robin – Boston vs. Philadelphia NBC 3 p.m. Round Robin – St. Louis vs. Colorado NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Game 1 – Columbus vs. Toronto NBCSN 8 p.m. Game 1 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Mon., August 3 Game 2 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers NBCSN Noon Game 2 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Round Robin – Washington vs. Tampa Bay NBCSN 4 p.m. Round Robin – Dallas vs. Vegas NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Game 2 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh NBCSN 8 p.m. Game 2 – Chicago vs. Edmonton NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Tues., August 4 Game 2 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders NBCSN Noon Game 2 – Arizona vs. Nashville NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Game 2 – Columbus vs. Toronto NBCSN 4 p.m. Game 3 – Winnipeg vs. Calgary NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Game 3 – Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 8 p.m. Game 2 – Minnesota vs. Vancouver USA Network 10:30 p.m. Wed., August 5 Game 3 – Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders NBCSN Noon Game 3 – Arizona vs. Nashville NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Round Robin – Tampa Bay vs. Boston NBCSN 4 p.m. Round Robin – Colorado vs. Dallas NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Game 3 – Montreal vs. Pittsburgh NBCSN 8 p.m. Game 3 – Chicago vs. Edmonton NBCSN 10:30 p.m.

In addition, NBC Sports will present coverage of the following exhibition games on NBCSN on July 28 and 29: