NFL Playoff Saturday: How to watch today’s games on TV or streaming.

This is a weekend that we have been waiting for this weekend and it kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Here is all that you need to know about where to watch the games.
Saturday, January 9
(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS – Stream on CBS All Access – 7-day free trial on YouTubeTV
(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
- Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fox – Fox Sports App – 7-day free day trial on YouTubeTV
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team
- Where: FedExField in Landover, MD
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.
- TV Channel: NBC, Universo
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Sunday, January 10
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
- Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN – Streaming on the ESPN app and 7-day trial YouTubeTV
(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
- Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS – Streaming CBS All Access and 7-day free trial YouTubeTV
(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers
- Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
- Stream live: Watch on Peacock, or with the NBC Sports App — 7-day free trial on YouTubeTV