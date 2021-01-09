NFL Playoff Saturday: How to watch today’s games on TV or streaming.

This is a weekend that we have been waiting for this weekend and it kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Here is all that you need to know about where to watch the games.

Saturday, January 9

(7) Indianapolis Colts at (2) Buffalo Bills

  • Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS – Stream on CBS All Access – 7-day free trial on YouTubeTV

(6) Los Angeles Rams at (3) Seattle Seahawks

  • Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA
  • Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fox – Fox Sports App – 7-day free day trial on YouTubeTV

(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (4) Washington Football Team

  • Where: FedExField in Landover, MD
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.
  • TV Channel: NBC, Universo
  • Stream liveWatch online or with the NBC Sports App

Sunday, January 10

(5) Baltimore Ravens at (4) Tennessee Titans

  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
  • Time: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN – Streaming on the ESPN app and 7-day trial YouTubeTV

(7) Chicago Bears at (2) New Orleans Saints

  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA
  • Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS – Streaming CBS All Access and 7-day free trial YouTubeTV

(6) Cleveland Browns at (3) Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
  • Stream liveWatch on Peacock, or with the NBC Sports App — 7-day free trial on YouTubeTV
