NFL Playoff Saturday: How to watch today’s games on TV or streaming.

This is a weekend that we have been waiting for this weekend and it kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Here is all that you need to know about where to watch the games.

Saturday, January 9

Where: Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS – Stream on CBS All Access – 7-day free trial on YouTubeTV

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox – Fox Sports App – 7-day free day trial on YouTubeTV

Where: FedExField in Landover, MD

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET, live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Football Night in America.

TV Channel: NBC, Universo

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Sunday, January 10

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN – Streaming on the ESPN app and 7-day trial YouTubeTV

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS – Streaming CBS All Access and 7-day free trial YouTubeTV