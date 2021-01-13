NHL Opening Night and the Lightning start defense of the Stanley Cup vs. Chicago

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 6, 2021 – With one week until the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, NBC Sports announced its full regular-season schedule today that will feature all 31 NHL teams across roughly 100 games on NBC and NBCSN, beginning January 13 with a Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on NBCSN headlined by the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks.

NBC Sports will present a record 16 regular-season games on the NBC broadcast network, beginning Sunday, Jan. 17 when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals.

Last month, the NHL announced a 56-game regular-season schedule per team for the 2020-21 season, as well as a divisional realignment which limits team matchups to intra-division play and minimizes team travel as much as possible.

No team will have more than seven exclusive appearances on NBC and NBCSN and 21 teams will have at least four national appearances this year.

Some teams will appear nationally more than seven times, but those games will be blacked out in the local market and shown on their local RSN.

Additional schedule highlights:

Wednesday Night Hockey Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka on NBCSN – More than 75% of NHL teams will appear on Wednesday nights on NBCSN, and most will feature doubleheaders (and in some cases tripleheaders) surrounding its Wednesday Night Hockey coverage, including both early and late start times. Click here for more details.

– More than 75% of NHL teams will appear on Wednesday nights on NBCSN, and most will feature doubleheaders (and in some cases tripleheaders) surrounding its Wednesday Night Hockey coverage, including both early and late start times. Click here for more details. Martin Luther King Day Quadrupleheader – Four games on Martin Luther King Day on NBCSN beginning with the Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings at noon ET and wrapping with the Coyotes and Golden Knights in the nightcap. This day also coincides with the 63 rd anniversary of Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree becoming the first black player to skate in an NHL game.

Four games on Martin Luther King Day on NBCSN beginning with the Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings at noon ET and wrapping with the Coyotes and Golden Knights in the nightcap. This day also coincides with the 63 anniversary of Hockey Hall of Famer becoming the first black player to skate in an NHL game. Tuesday Hockey Happy Hours – Three Tuesday Hockey Hour doubleheaders (Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and March 9) that will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Three Tuesday Hockey Hour doubleheaders (Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and March 9) that will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. NHL on NBC – NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once per week on average during the 2020-21 season – marking the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC. In addition, the final matchup on Saturday, May 8, is TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once per week on average during the 2020-21 season – marking the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC. In addition, the final matchup on Saturday, May 8, is TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications. Click here for more details. Sunday Night Hockey on NBCSN – There will be 10 Sunday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN, featuring teams from all four divisions, all four Conference Final teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and a majority of matchups featuring a traditional Western Conference team. Click here for more details.

NBC SPORTS 2020-21 NHL REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Away Home Network Time (ET) Wed., January 13 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Chicago Tampa Bay NBCSN 8 p.m. St. Louis Colorado NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Sun., January 17 Washington Pittsburgh NBC 12 p.m. Mon., January 18 Columbus Detroit NBCSN 12 p.m. Boston N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 5 p.m. Buffalo Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Arizona Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m. Tues., January 19 Washington Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., January 20 Edmonton Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m. Minnesota Anaheim NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Thur., January 21 Tampa Bay Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m. Montreal Vancouver NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., January 24 Detroit Chicago NBC 12:30 p.m. Tues., January 26 N.Y. Islanders Washington NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., January 27 Chicago Nashville NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Mon., February 1 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., February 2 Buffalo N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 6 p.m. Minnesota Colorado NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Wed., February 3 Detroit Tampa Bay NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Boston Philadelphia NBCSN 8 p.m. Vegas San Jose NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Sun., February 7 Philadelphia Washington NBC 12 p.m. Mon., February 8 Buffalo Boston NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., February 9 Pittsburgh New Jersey NBCSN 6 p.m. Tampa Bay Nashville NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Wed., February 10 Boston N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., February 14 Washington Pittsburgh NBC 3 p.m. Colorado Vegas NBCSN 7 p.m. Mon., February 15 N.Y. Islanders Buffalo NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., February 16 Washington Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., February 17 Chicago Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg Edmonton NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., February 20 Vegas Colorado NBC 3 p.m. Sun., February 21 Philadelphia Boston NBC 3 p.m. Florida Detroit NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., February 23 Pittsburgh Washington NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., February 24 N.Y. Rangers Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Los Angeles St. Louis NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., February 28 Boston N.Y. Rangers NBC 12 p.m. Detroit Chicago NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., March 2 Philadelphia Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., March 3 Washington Boston NBCSN 7 p.m. St. Louis Anaheim NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., March 7 Buffalo N.Y. Islanders NBC 12 p.m. Tampa Bay Chicago NBCSN 2:30 p.m. New Jersey Washington NBCSN 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers Pittsburgh NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., March 9 N.Y. Rangers Pittsburgh NBCSN 6 p.m. Chicago Dallas NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Wed., March 10 Vegas

…