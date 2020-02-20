PGA Tour: WGC Mexico Championship starts today before the tour heads to Florida. Everything you need to know about watching the event.

By -Kevin Cunningham from Golf.com

MEXICO CITY – The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship is set to begin this week in Mexico City. You can find a full list of WGC-Mexico tee times for the first and second rounds at the bottom of this post, along with a TV schedule for the tournament.

2020 WGC-Mexico preview

The defending champion this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec is Dustin Johnson. The former World No. 1 stormed to a five-shot victory last year to collect his 20th PGA Tour win, but that number hasn’t budged since. As a result, he’s sunk in the rankings to No. 5, but a win this week would get him moving back in the right direction. DJ tees off for the opening round Thursday at 12:39 p.m. ET, alongside Francesco Molinari and Mexico’s-own Abraham Ancer.

The man who now reigns atop the OWGR is Rory McIlroy, who unsurprisingly is also the hottest golfer on the planet right now. In five tournaments this season, McIlroy has yet to finish outside the Top 5, a stretch that includes a T2 finish at Riviera last week. He will be joined by Gary Woodland and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds, beginning at 12:51 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Check out the full list of 2020 WGC-Mexico tee times, as well as other useful tournament information, below.

2020 WGC-Mexico basics

What: WGC-Mexico Championship

Where: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

When: Thursday-Sunday, February 20-23

Purse: $10.5 million ($1.82 million winner’s check)

Last year’s champion: Dustin Johnson

2020 WGC-Mexico TV schedule

Thursday: 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

2020 WGC-Mexico tee times: Round 1 (ET)

1st Tee

12:03 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An

12:15 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa

12:27 p.m. – Corey Conners, Cameron Smith, Matt Kuchar

12:39 p.m. – Marcus Kinhult, Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal

12:51 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace

1:03 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Chez Reavie

1:15 p.m. – Lucas Herbert, Tae Hee Lee, Kurt Kitayama

1:27 p.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:39 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood

1:51 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas

2:03 p.m. – Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm

2:15 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang

10th Tee

12:03 p.m. – Shaun Norris, Lucas Glover, Jazz Janewattananond

12:15 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel

12:27 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey

12:39 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer

12:51 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

1:03 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im

1:15 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray

1:27 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Justin Harding, Charles Howell III

1:39 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Erik van Rooyen

1:51 p.m. – Danny Willett, Kevin Na, Victor Perez

2:03 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Sebastián Muñoz, Matthias Schwab

2:15 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira

2020 WGC-Mexico tee times: Round 2 (ET)

1st Tee

12:03 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray

12:15 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Justin Harding, Charles Howell III

12:27 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Erik van Rooyen

12:39 p.m. – Danny Willett, Kevin Na, Victor Perez

12:51 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Sebastián Muñoz, Matthias Schwab

1:03 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira

1:15 p.m. – Shaun Norris, Lucas Glover, Jazz Janewattananond

1:27 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel

1:39 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey

1:51 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer

2:03 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

2:15 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im

10th Tee

12:03 p.m. – Lucas Herbert, Tae Hee Lee, Kurt Kitayama

12:15 p.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:27 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood

12:39 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas

12:51 p.m. – Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm

1:03 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang

1:15 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An

1:27 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa

1:39 p.m. – Corey Conners, Cameron Smith, Matt Kuchar

1:51 p.m. – Marcus Kinhult, Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal

2:03 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace

2:15 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Chez Reavie

