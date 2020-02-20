PGA Tour: WGC Mexico Championship starts today before the tour heads to Florida. Everything you need to know about watching the event.

By -Kevin Cunningham from Golf.com
MEXICO CITY – The 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship is set to begin this week in Mexico City. You can find a full list of WGC-Mexico tee times for the first and second rounds at the bottom of this post, along with a TV schedule for the tournament.
2020 WGC-Mexico preview
The defending champion this week at Club de Golf Chapultepec is Dustin Johnson. The former World No. 1 stormed to a five-shot victory last year to collect his 20th PGA Tour win, but that number hasn’t budged since. As a result, he’s sunk in the rankings to No. 5, but a win this week would get him moving back in the right direction. DJ tees off for the opening round Thursday at 12:39 p.m. ET, alongside Francesco Molinari and Mexico’s-own Abraham Ancer.
The man who now reigns atop the OWGR is Rory McIlroy, who unsurprisingly is also the hottest golfer on the planet right now. In five tournaments this season, McIlroy has yet to finish outside the Top 5, a stretch that includes a T2 finish at Riviera last week. He will be joined by Gary Woodland and Tommy Fleetwood for the first two rounds, beginning at 12:51 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Check out the full list of 2020 WGC-Mexico tee times, as well as other useful tournament information, below.
2020 WGC-Mexico basics
What: WGC-Mexico Championship
Where: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico
When: Thursday-Sunday, February 20-23
Purse: $10.5 million ($1.82 million winner’s check)
Last year’s champion: Dustin Johnson
2020 WGC-Mexico TV schedule
Thursday: 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Friday: 2-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 12-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-7 p.m. ET (NBC)
2020 WGC-Mexico tee times: Round 1 (ET)
1st Tee
12:03 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An
12:15 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa
12:27 p.m. – Corey Conners, Cameron Smith, Matt Kuchar
12:39 p.m. – Marcus Kinhult, Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal
12:51 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace
1:03 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Chez Reavie
1:15 p.m. – Lucas Herbert, Tae Hee Lee, Kurt Kitayama
1:27 p.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:39 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood
1:51 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas
2:03 p.m. – Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm
2:15 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang
10th Tee
12:03 p.m. – Shaun Norris, Lucas Glover, Jazz Janewattananond
12:15 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel
12:27 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey
12:39 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer
12:51 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy
1:03 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im
1:15 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray
1:27 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Justin Harding, Charles Howell III
1:39 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Erik van Rooyen
1:51 p.m. – Danny Willett, Kevin Na, Victor Perez
2:03 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Sebastián Muñoz, Matthias Schwab
2:15 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira
2020 WGC-Mexico tee times: Round 2 (ET)
1st Tee
12:03 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Benjamin Hebert, Zach Murray
12:15 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Justin Harding, Charles Howell III
12:27 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Michael Lorenzo-Vera, Erik van Rooyen
12:39 p.m. – Danny Willett, Kevin Na, Victor Perez
12:51 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Sebastián Muñoz, Matthias Schwab
1:03 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Zander Lombard, Shugo Imahira
1:15 p.m. – Shaun Norris, Lucas Glover, Jazz Janewattananond
1:27 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryan Fox, Billy Horschel
1:39 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey
1:51 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Dustin Johnson, Abraham Ancer
2:03 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy
2:15 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im
10th Tee
12:03 p.m. – Lucas Herbert, Tae Hee Lee, Kurt Kitayama
12:15 p.m. – Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:27 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood
12:39 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Justin Thomas
12:51 p.m. – Adam Scott, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm
1:03 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Sung Kang
1:15 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Scott Hend, Byeong Hun An
1:27 p.m. – Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen, Ryo Ishikawa
1:39 p.m. – Corey Conners, Cameron Smith, Matt Kuchar
1:51 p.m. – Marcus Kinhult, Brendon Todd, Pablo Larrazabal
2:03 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace
2:15 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Jorge Campillo, Chez Reavie
To receive GOLF’s all-new newsletters, subscribe for free here.