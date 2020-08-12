Brayden Point Notches His First OT Playoff Game Winner

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa, Fla – Brayden Point scored the game winning goal 10:27 into the 5th overtime period giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the opening game of their best-of-seven playoff series. It was the fourth longest game in NHL history.

The goal was Points first career game-winning overtime goal in the playoffs. The goal was his second of the game and he has now recorded a point in all four playoff games so far this postseason (3-2–5 points). He extended his playoff point streak to five games dating back to the 2019 Playoffs (4-2–6 pts). He leads the Lightning in goals and points this postseason.

The Lightning took 88 shots, setting a NHL record for most shots in a single game regular season or playoffs (since 1959=1960 in NHL record book). The previous high was 76 shots by Dallas against Vancouver in a 5-4 overtime loss on April 4, 2007.

Joonas Korpisalo set a NHL record with 85 saves in the game and has a .960 save percentage in the playoffs. The previous mark of 73 saves was set by Kelly Hrudey as the New York Islanders defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in quadruple overtime in 1987.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 61-of-63 saves in the victory, setting a career high and a Lightning franchise playoff high for saves. The previous high of 60 saves was set by Nikolai Khabibulin in Game 6 of the 2003 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal at Washington.

The Columbus Blue Jackets received an early power play and Pierre-Luc Dubois deflected Alexandre Texier‘s shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy for the games first goal.

Bryaden Point deflcted a Nikita Kucherov shot past Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game at 6:27 of the first period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with less than a minute left in the second period slipping a shot right over the short side past Vasilevskiy.

It didn’t take the Lightning long to respond as Yanni Gourde answered Bjorkstrand’s goal just 0:23 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 2-2. It was Gourde’s first goal of this postseason and fourth of his career in the playoffs.That would be all the scoring for a long long time.

Of note, due to the length of the game, the NHL was forced to postpone the 8 p.m. playoff opener between Boston and Carolina to Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

The Lightning continue their First Round series against Columbus with Game 2 Thursday from Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is at 3 p.m.