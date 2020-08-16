Photo Credit: @BlueJays Twitter

Tampa, Fla – The Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays game on Saturday night was halted in the middle of the fourth with the Rays holding a 1-run lead.

The Rays run came on Austin Meadows‘ solo-homer off Jays starter Chase Anderson leading off the third inning.

The homer traveled 445 feet at an exit velocity of 107 miles per hour and a launch angle of 31-degrees. (@DingerTracker).

Ryan Yarbrough worked three scoreless innings allowing four hits while striking out four. With the game suspended he will not qualify for the win extending his winless streak to 13 straight appearances (all starts).

Blue Jays starter Chase Anderson worked three innings allowing five hits whiles striking out three and walking one.

The Rays and Jays, under MLB rules in 2020, will resume the game where it left off in the bottom of the fourth inning. The two teams will play the game for the full nine innings and extra-innings if necessary and then play the second game in a 7-inning affair.

When the Rays and Jays do resume action, Toronto will be without Bo Bichette who has an undisclosed knee injury and will be undergoing an MRI in Buffalo.

Jalen Beeks (1-1, 4.26 ERA) will take over for Yarbrough.

This will be the third time the Rays have been involved in a suspended game and only the second time in the regular season. Game 5 of the 2008 World Series between the Rays and Philles began on October 27th and was the first suspended game in World Series history. It was suspended in the 6th inning due to rain with the score tied 2-2. The game was resumed on October 29th.

The other time the Rays were involved in a suspended game in the regular season was April 16, 2010 at Fenway Park in Boston. The rains came in the 9th inning with the score tied at 1-1. The game was resumed the next day with the Rays getting the 3-1 victory on a Pat Burrell homer in the 12th inning.

Yonny Chirinos (0-0 , 1.04 ERA) will come off the injured list to start the second game for Tampa Bay. Toronto will be starting Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.86 ERA).

Today, MLB is celebrating the founding of the Negro Leagues. During today’s games, all players, coaches, and umpires will wear a Negro League 100th anniversary logo patch, and the logo will be featured on the bases and lineup cards. Additionally, MLB.com is introducing a new dedicated page powered by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, to hightligh the history of the Negro Leagues and its players.

We remember and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues. #NegroLeagues100 pic.twitter.com/s44YmSZKmv — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2020

Other action before the game was suspended included Manuel Margot singling twice to improve to 12-for-16 on the road trip. In the stretch he has drawn a walk, has yet to strike out, and has stolen a pair of bases.

Yandy Diaz singled in his two plate appearances extending his ohis career long streak of reaching base in 21 straight games. The Rays are still waiting for the extra-base hits to come as 90-percent (18-of-20) of his hits on the season are singles.

Rays Roster Move:

Prior to Saturday’s game the Rays placed left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. To take his place on the roster the Rays selected right handed pitcher Aaron Slegers from the taxi-squad.