Rays Battle Back To Beat Marlins In Tenth

Randy Arozarena is congratulated by Rodney Linares after the former hit the first of two home runs Sunday against the Marlins. (AP/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG — It didn’t snap his 0-for-22 slump, but Brandon Lowe’s sacrifice fly in the tenth inning was the difference in a 5-4 win over the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The win enabled the Rays to take a three-game series from the Marlins and maintain their 5.5-game lead over the Blue Jays in the American League East while increasing their lead over the Yankees to 6.5 games.



“It felt great to put a good at-bat together for the team” said Lowe, who lofted a full-count pitch. “I chased the first (pitch) and I told myself to calm down, get a pitch elevated and pretty much put anything in play. Just calm myself down and put a barrel on it.”

Miami took a 4-3 in the 10th when Matt Joyce, a member of the Rays from 2009-14, beat the shift by singling to left off John Curtiss in the 10th to score Lewis Brinson, who began the inning as the runner at second.

The Rays started their half of the inning with Ji-Man Choi, pinch-hitting for Hunter Renfroe, drilling a double down the right field line to score Joey Wendle, who started the inning as the runner at second.

Michael Perez’s deep fly to center sent pinch-runner Brett Philips to third. Kevin Kiermaier walked before Lowe’s first-career walk-off RBI.

“He had a tremendous at-bat,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “Brandon stayed within himself and didn’t try to do too much. The entire inning was impressive with what we were able to piece together.”



The afternoon did not start well for the Rays and starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who said migraines bothered him early.



Corey Dickerson worked an eight-pitch walk to lead off the game and Starling Marte deposited a home run over the center-field wall for a quick 2-0 Marlins lead.



Though there was no further damage, Glasnow had to work to get out of an inning in which he threw 30 pitches.

The right-hander, who retired eight straight before walking Brian Anderson in the sixth, which prompted Cash to call on Aaron Loup, threw a season-high 105 pitches in 5 ⅓ innings. He exited with the Rays trailing 3-2.

“Before the game I was having migraine symptoms, kind of,” said Glasnow, who noted he has had the symptoms, specifically dizziness and vision problems, before. “I kind of let it effect me, I guess. I was kind of more focused on that than pitching. It wasn’t super bad and a lot times and I didn’t think about it at all after the first inning.”



The Rays tied it at 3-3 in the sixth when Randy Arozarena lined a 2-and-1 fastball off Marlins rookie Tyler Rogers (6 IP, 10 Ks) over the left field wall for his second home run of the day. It was the third homer for the 25-year-old Cuban-born outfielder since being called up from the team’s alternate training site in Port Charlotte on August 30.

“I feel good and very happy to help the team win,” he said.



The Rays hit the road for a two-game series at Washington starting Monday night. They return to the Trop for a six-game home stand starting Thursday against the Red Sox (four games) and Nationals.

Tom Layberger is a contributing writer for sportstalkflorida.com.