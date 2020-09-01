Rays beat the Yankees 5-3 in the Bronx to extend their AL East lead to 4 1/2 games.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Glasnow flummoxed the Yankees for six innings, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier homered off Gerrit Cole, and the Tampa Bay Rays extended their mastery of New York with a 5-3 victory Monday night.

The AL East leaders improved to 7-1 against the Yankees this season and stretched their division cushion to 4 1/2 games.

New York had won three straight since snapping a seven-game skid, but crumbled early with Cole on the mound.

Glasnow (2-1) had a no-hitter through five and completed six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked one.

Gio Urshela hit a solo homer, and Luke Voit added his eighth homer in 12 games for the Yankees.

Diego Castillo stranded a runner in the ninth for his third save.

Cole (4-2) labored through five innings, allowing four runs, eight hits and four walks. He struck out seven.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Howard threw five effective innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Juan Soto hit a pair of two-run homers and Michael Taylor and Trea Turner also went deep for the defending World Series champions, who fell to 12-20.

Howard (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits, striking out four to earn his first major league win in his fourth start.

The Phillies are 15-15 at the midpoint of the pandemic-shortened season after winning six of seven.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde (1-3) gave up six runs and four hits in six innings.

Jay Bruce homered, and Jean Segura lined a three-run double for the Phillies.

CARDINALS 7, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul DeJong slugged his first career grand slam, helping Dakota Hudson to his first win of the season as St. Louis held on to beat Cincinnati.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth inning on Kolten Wong’s single and walks by Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller. DeJong capitalized, sending Anthony DeSclafani’s full count pitch over the center field fence for his second homer of the season.

Hudson (1-3) finished with a season-high seven strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and two runs, one earned.

Goldschmidt collected three hits and DeJong, Wong and Tommy Edman each had two hits for the Cardinals, who won their second straight after dropping four in a row.

Eugenio Suárez drove in four runs for Cincinnati, three on a ninth-inning home run, his eighth of the season. The Reds have lost three of four after winning three straight.

Giovanny Gallegos got two outs for his second save.

PADRES 6, ROCKIES 0

DENVER (AP) — Wil Myers homered and Garrett Richards led a committee of pitchers that scattered seven hits as San Diego beat Colorado.

Even as San Diego capped a series of roster additions ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, it was mostly holdovers providing the pitching and pop in the Padres’ latest victory.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run triple, Eric Hosmer had an RBI double, and Jurickson Profar delivered an RBI single among his three hits, helping the Padres take three of four in the series. It was San Diego’s fifth shutout in Denver and first since April 12, 2017.

Daniel Murphy’s seventh-inning double represented the only extra-base hit for the Rockies, who lost a fourth consecutive home series. It was the second time this season they were shut out and the first time at home.

Colorado starter German Marquez (2-5) lost a career-high fourth consecutive decision. He went six innings and allowed five runs on eight hits, including Myers’ ninth home run leading off the fourth.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 3, 11 inn.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles beat Toronto and ended a five-game losing streak.

Iglesias’ leadoff hit, to deep left-center field, scored Anthony Santander, who started the inning at second base. Holaday then doubled to right field to drive in Iglesias. Both hits came off Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-2).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single in the 11th to draw Toronto closer but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Rowdy Tellez hit.

Iglesias and Santander each had two hits for Baltimore, and César Valdez (1-1) worked two innings to earn the win.

Gurriel had three hits for Toronto, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

MARLINS 5, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami’s four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and the Marlins beat New York.

Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson homered for Miami, which had dropped four in a row. Trevor Rogers pitched five effective innings for his first major league win, and Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for his seventh save.

New York lost its fourth consecutive game. Robinson Canó homered, and Jeff McNeil also had two hits and an RBI.

DeGrom carried a two-hit shutout into the sixth. Only one of the four runs charged to deGrom (2-1) was earned.

Brian Anderson hit a leadoff drive in the eighth for the Marlins, who stole four bases in five attempts. Rogers (1-0) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked two in his second career start.

MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter, and Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning of Seattle’s win over Los Angeles.

Gonzales (4-2) had eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game. After Justin Upton’s leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani’s leadoff single in the ninth.

Marmolejos and Jake Fraley had two hits apiece as the Mariners rallied to split a four-game series at the Big A after losing the first two.

BRAVES 6, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a tie-breaking, bases-loaded triple to help Max Fried improve to 6-0 as NL East-leading Atlanta beat rebuilding Boston.

Adam Duvall belted a homer over the Green Monster and Nick Markakis had three hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta, which entered the three-game set winless (0-12-3) in its last 15 series against the Red Sox.

After trading five players off its MLB roster in the last two weeks, Boston, buried in last in the AL East, lost for the 23rd time in 35 games in this pandemic-shortened season.

Alex Verdugo had three doubles for the Red Sox. Colten Brewer (0-3) took the loss.

Fried gave up two runs for just the second time in eight starts this season, breaking his string of six straight allowing one or none. In five innings, he gave up five hits, fanned five and walked two.

Mark Melancon got the final three outs for his seventh save in eight chances.

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as Milwaukee slipped past Pittsburgh.

Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double against Nick Turley (0-1) and scored on Arcia’s hit off Chris Stratton as the Brewers took three of four in the series.

Devin Williams (3-1), the fourth of five Brewers pitchers, struck out four and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers, who also took advantage of shoddy fielding by the Pirates.

ROYALS 2, INDIANS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Franco and Bubba Starling had RBI singles in the eighth inning as Kansas City rallied to beat Cleveland.

It was the Royals’ first win this season when trailing after seven innings.

Scott Barlow (2-1) picked up the win in relief for Kansas City. He pitched one inning, allowing two hits and no runs. Greg Holland recorded his second save.

James Karinchak (0-2) took the loss. He walked the first two batters he faced, and they scored on the hits by Franco and Starling.

Shane Bieber continued his stellar start to the 2020 season. He threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and allowing just one hit. He also lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.20, and increased his major league lead to 84 strikeouts.

Brad Keller allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings on three hits. He walked just one and struck out four.

WHITE SOX 8, TWINS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the White Sox took the AL Central lead into September by rallying past skidding Minnesota.

The afterglow from Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter faded fast, as the right-hander fell behind 4-0 in his follow-up start, but the White Sox (22-13) surged back to win for the 12th time in 14 games. They’re in sole possession of first place for the first time this season, ahead of Cleveland (21-14) and Minnesota (20-16).

Miguel Sanó homered and scored three runs for the Twins, who have lost six straight games.

José Abreu tied it with a two-run double off Tyler Clippard in the sixth before Jake Cave’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning pushed the Twins back in front.

Matt Foster (4-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Alex Colomé picked up his seventh save.

Giolito gave up his first hit five batters in. He struck out eight in five innings, with two of four runs unearned.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports