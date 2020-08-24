Rays End First Half With Loss To Blue Jays

Willy Adames hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the Rays’ 6-4 loss to Toronto on Monday afternoon. (Photo: AP/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays reached the halfway point of this abbreviated 2020 season Monday afternoon, when a two-run lead after five innings turned into 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field.



The Rays, who are 19-11 and have a half game lead on the Yankees in the American League East, had won seven of eight and 13 of 15 before settling for a split of their four-game series against Toronto.



Blake Snell started and continues to get his pitch count up. He threw 101 pitches in 5 ⅔ innings after throwing 92 pitches in five innings at Yankees Stadium last Tuesday.



Monday’s pitch count was his highest total since 109 last July 21 at the Trop versus the White Sox, his last start before undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left elbow that sidelined him until mid-September.



Snell had a rather laborious first inning in which he threw 28 pitches, but settled in nicely. He retired nine straight, including six strikeouts, before allowing a home run to Lourdes Gurriel, Jr with two outs in the sixth. That cut the Rays’ lead to 3-2 and he was lifted in favor of Ryan Thompson.

“Obviously, a tough loss,” he said. “It was a slow start for me in the first inning with deep counts and I didn’t know what I was doing, honestly. I need to believe in myself more than what I was doing. Overall, I am happy with how I pitched and there are a few things that I need to clean up.”



Manager Kevin Cash liked what he saw out of the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner.



“I thought Blake threw the ball well,” he said. “He fought himself with command and got his pitch count up, higher than we would have liked and he would have liked. When he goes out there and gives us six, or close to six innings, and allows two runs, we will win many games.”

The Blue Jays took a 5-3 lead in what was an odd seventh inning when Randal Grichuk connected off Aaron Loup for a three-run homer that went over the short wall in left.

It appeared to be an inning the Rays would get out of. After Edgar Garcia, making his Tampa Bay debut, walked Danny Jansen (hitting .140) to lead off the inning, he got Joe Panik to ground into a 3-6-1 double play.



Garcia walked Santiago Espinal, who like Jansen was hitting well below .200, and was replaced by Loup to face the left-handed hitting Cavan Biggio. Biggio reached on catcher’s interference by Mike Zunino, which set the stage for Grichuk.

“We brought Loup in to face Biggio, a tough lefty,” said Cash, whose team went 6-4 against Toronto this season. “Unfortunately for Loupy, sometimes that’s how it goes and Grichuk makes us pay with a three-run homer.”



The Rays got one back in the eighth thanks to a throwing error by the shortstop Espinal that scored Ji-Man Choi. However, Toronto got its two-run lead back in the ninth.

After Espinal reached on a throwing error by Willy Adames, in which Choi appeared more concerned with maintaining contact with the bag than preventing the ball from sailing beyond him, Biggio ripped a double to right to make it 6-4.

In the bottom of the ninth the Rays had two men on with one out before Toronto’s Jordan Romano struck out Brandon Lowe and got Yandy Diaz to ground to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with Romano covering.

That completed the first half, one in which the Rays have used 11 starting pitchers thanks to a plethora of injuries throughout the staff, but still find themselves battling for first.

“We have been battling and we have some guys out with injuries right now,” said Adames, whose two-run home run in the fourth gave the Rays a 3-1 lead. “We compete and I feel pretty good (about the first half). We have to continue to get better, keep winning games and try to get those guys back from injuries.”

The Rays open a three-game series against the visiting Orioles on Tuesday night. First pitch is 6:40.

****

Kevin Kiermaier was hit in the right foot by a Thomas Hatch pitch in the sixth inning. He took his usual position in center field in the seventh before being replaced by Manuel Margot in the eighth. Cash said x-rays were negative…..Yandy Diaz entered Monday’s game with a team record-tying (Ji-Man Choi last September) streak of reaching base in 10 straight plate appearances. That came to an end when he grounded into a double play to end the first……Adames is 16-for-45 (.355) in his last 14 games……Yoshi Tsutsugo’s second-inning homer, his fourth of the season, snapped an 0-for-14 skid. He then drew three walks for a perfect day at the plate….Garcia made his Tampa Bay debut when he came on to pitch in the seventh. Acquired from the Phillies on August 18, the 23-year-old right-hander went 2-0 with a 5.77 ERA in 37 appearances as a rookie out of the Philadelphia bullpen last season.