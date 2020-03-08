Rays Re-Assign Seven To Minor League Camp

The Tampa Bay Rays optioned infielder Vidal Brujan, infielder Lucius Fox, catcher Ronaldo Hernandez, infielder Kevin Padlo, and right handed pitcher Brent Honeywell to minor league camp. Additionally, right handed pitcher Paul Campbell and infielder Tristan Gray were assigned to minor league camp.

After the moves, the Rays have 60 players in camp including 33 pitchers, six catcher, 11 infielders, and 10 outfielders.

Brujan is ranked as the #45 prospect in baseball by MLB.com. The 22-year old switch hitting second baseman appeared in 10 games this spring batting .125 (2-for-16). He is expected to open the season with the Rays Triple-A affiliate Durham Bulls. He split the 2019 season between the High-A Charlotte Stone Crabs and Double-A Montgomery Biscuits batting .276/.346/.389 adding in 48 stolen bases.

Fox is a 22 year old switch hitting shortstop acquired by the Rays along with Matt Duffy and Michael Santos from the San Francisco Giants for Matt Moore in 2016. He appeared in 10 games with the Rays this spring and hit .286 (4-for-14). He moved around the diamond during the spring logging 5-innings at second base, 15-innings at shortstop, and 15-inning in centerfield. He is expected to open the season with the Durham Bulls. He spend the majority of the 2019 season (104 games) with the Montgomery Biscuits where he hit .230/.340/.342 before finishing the season with the Bulls where he appeared in 15 games batting just .143 (6-for-42). Overall he stole 39 bases.

Ronaldo Hernandez is a 22 year old right handed hitting catcher. He appeared in eight games this spring batting .214 (3-for-14). He is expected to open the season with the Montgomery Biscuits. He spent the 2019 season with the Stone Crabs batting .265/.299/.397 with nine homers.

Kevin Padlo was acquired by the Rays along with Corey Dickerson from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Jake McGee and German Marquez in 2016. The 23-year old third baseman did not appear in any games this spring due to a non-baseball related illness (repeated headaches) that required a leave and medical attention. He is expected to open the season with the Durham Bulls. He split the 2019 season between the Montgomery Biscuits and Durham Bulls batting .265/.389/.538 with 21 homers and 12 stolen bases.

Brent Honeywell was selected out of Walters College in the second round of the 2014 draft. He continues his comeback from a broken bone in his elbow suffered at the end of his rehab from Tommy John surgery in 2018. He has missed both the 2018 and 2019 seasons with injury and has progressed to throwing bullpens. It is expected that he will remain in extended spring training and continue his rehab with the hope that he can begin appearing with a Rays affiliate sometime in May. Despite the injury riddled career, Honeywell is still the 80th ranked prospect in baseball by Baseball America and the 91st ranked prospect by MLB.com.

Tristan Gray was acquired along with Daniel Hudson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Corey Dickerson in 2018. The 23 year old Gray appeared in 10 games this spring batting .273 (3-for-11) appearing in seven innings at first base, four innings at second base, and 24 innings at third base. He is expected to open the season with the Durham Bulls. He spent the 2019 season with the Montgomery Biscuits batting .225/.332/.409 with 17 homers.

Paul Campbell was selected by the Rays out of Clemson University in the 21st round of 2017 draft. The 24-year old right hander is expected to open the season with the Durham Bulls. He spent the 2019 season split between the Montgomery Biscuits and Durham Bulls appearing in 27 games (20 starts) posting a 13-8 mark with an ERA of 3.67.

(Expected Minor League Affiliation For 2020 Is Not Official)