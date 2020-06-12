Rays might not be playing baseball yet but they did get high marks for the 2020 MLB Draft class.

By R.J. Anderson CBS Sports

Major League Baseball wrapped up its 2020 amateur draft on Thursday night. The spread of the novel coronavirus required the draft to be held virtually. The owners’ desire to slash costs, meanwhile, led to the draft being shortened from 40 rounds to five.

With the 24th overall pick, the Tampa Bay Rays selected Nick Bitsko, a prep righty from Pennsylvania. He was part of an upside-heavy draft for Tampa, which earned an A from our experts.

Upside upside upside. The Rays had an extra pick and extra bonus pool money, and they landed a premium arm in Nick Bitsko in the first round. He could’ve gone in the top 10 on talent but instead lasted to the No. 24 selection because his high school did not play any games prior to the shutdown, and he was underscouted. Competitive Balance Round A pick Alika Williams is a great up the middle athlete and third rounder Hunter Barnhart is a two-sport guy with a live arm. Now that he’s focused on baseball full-time and in a great pitcher development organization, he could explode as a prospect. The Rays draft as well as any team and they did it again this year.

