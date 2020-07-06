Rays Schedule Released, Open At Home July 24th Against Blue Jays

Tampa, FL – The Tampa Bay Rays will open the abbreviated 60 game season against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 24, 2020 at Tropicana Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 pm.

No more marathon



This is going to be a sprint https://t.co/BELW52IiWN pic.twitter.com/AcOkHTb9nu — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 6, 2020

The Rays will play their AL East opponents Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees. In addition they will take on the NL East Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

The Rays will play the Blue Jays 10 times with seven of those games at Tropicana Filed, 10 games against the Baltimore Orioles with seven of those games at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 10 games against the Boston Red Sox with six at home and four at Fenway Park, and 10 games against the New York Yankees with four at Tropicana Field and six at Yankee Stadium.

Against the NL East opponents they’ll play four games (two home/two away) against the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals, six games (three home/three away) against the Miami Marlins, and three against the Mets at Citi Field in New York, and three games against the Philadelphia Philles at Tropicana Field.

While having the MLB schedule released is another positive step toward Opening Day, there are still many hurdles to overcome before the first pitch is delivered.

The opening of MLB summer camps has been problematic with players testing positive for corona virus. In addition to the intake testing process, several teams including the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, and Oakland Athletics had to postpone Monday’s workouts due to delays in receiving test results from over the holiday weekend.

The games are set to begin without fans in attendance, but several markets are hoping to welcome fans during some portion of the 2020 season.