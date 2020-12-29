Rays – Dodgers – Phillies Complete Three Team Swap

The Tampa Bay Rays sent reliever Jose Alvarado to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for left-handed pitcher Garrett Cleavinger, then traded Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league first baseman Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later.

The enigmatic Alvarado’s career with the Rays spanned three seasons in which he posted a 2-15 mark with 15 saves and a 3.45 ERA (51ER/132.2IP). He struck out 10.9 batters per nine innings while issuing 4.8 walks per nine innings.

Last season he was limited to just nine appearances posting a 6.00 ERA (6ER/9IP) while striking out 13 batters and walking six batters.

Paulson, 23, has slashed .253/.373/.465 with 26 homers spanning parts of two seasons and 775 plate appearances. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2018 June Draft out of the University of Southern California.

Phillies Bullpen In Dire Need Of Help

Alvarado will get a fresh start in Philadelphia and should have ample opportunity to take on any role in their pen. It could be argued that the Phillies have had a very good team the last two seasons, except for a bullpen from hell.

The 2020 Phillies finished the season 28-32 seven full games behind the NL East Division Champion Atlanta Braves. The Phillies finished sixth in MLB in runs per game with 5.1. They finished 10th in MLB in starting pitching ERA (4.08) but an unbelievable last in bullpen ERA (7.06). No team can compete in modern baseball with a bullpen that implodes on a nightly basis.

Rays Add Kevan Smith On Minor League Deal

The Rays have already brought back catcher Mike Zunino and have reportedly acquired catcher Francisco Mejia from the San Diego Padres as part of the Blake Snell return.

On Tuesday the Rays announced they had reached an agreement with catcher Kevan Smith on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp.

Smith, 32, appeared in 17 games and made nine starts over two stints with the Rays in 2020, his first season in the organization. He hit .258/.378/.452 spanning 38 plate appearances.