Rays Turn To Yarbrough As They Seek First Road Win Of 2020

Rays Face Braves For Final Time In Abbreviated Season

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Tampa, Fla – The Tampa Bay Rays turn to Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 0.00 ERA) as they take on the Atlanta Braves for the final time in this abbreviated 2020 season. The Atlanta Braves will throw left-hander Max Fried (0-0, 3.60 ERA) as they look to even the season series against the Rays.

Yarbrough and Fried are both making their second starts of the season and each received a no-decision . Yarbrough threw 5.1-innings of scoreless ball in the Rays 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on July 25th. Fried allowed two earned runs in five innings in the Braves 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on the same day.

In his career right handed bats have fared better (.273/.366/.422) against Fried then left handed hitters (.232/.318/.370). Yarbrough has been much more even holding right handed hitters to a slash line of .243/.291/.399 while left handers only hit .218/.293/.386.

Rays Lineup:

The Rays lineup will feature just two left-handed bat in Joey Wendle who is playing second base and Brandon Lowe who is getting the start in left field.

Yandy Diaz 3B Jose Martinez DH Brandon Lowe LF Hunter Renfroe RF Willy Adames SS Mike Brosseau 1B Joey Wendle 2B Manuel Margot CF Mike Zunino C

Braves Lineup:

The Braveses lineup has just one left handed bat in first baseman Freddie Freeman. Ozzie Albies and Johan Camargo are switch hitters.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (CF) Ozzie Albies (2B) Freddie Freeman (1B) Marcell Ozuna (DH) Adam Duvall (RF) Dansby Swanson (SS) Johan Camargo (3B) Austin Riley (LF) Tyler Flowers (C)

Poche Undergoes Surgery:

Today the Rays announced that left-handed reliever Colin Poche underwent Tommy John surgery yesterday performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington Texas. Additionally, Poche will remain in Arlington for the initial phase of the rehab.

Meadows and Arenado Update:

The Rays provided medical updates on outfielder Austion Meadows and Randy Arozarena each returning from a battle with Covid-19. Austin Meadows hit in the cages, threw to 150 feet, did defensive drills, and took 4 AB in a simulated games – playing right field and running the bases a couple times. Arozarena hit in the batting cage and threw at 90-feet, it was his first day back.