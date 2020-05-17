Rays will be in a brand new division for 2020 only. Plenty of things to like for Bay Area fans about this 2020 short season.

The 2020 season will be very different from any other season in Tampa Bay Rays history. It will have three divisions and would keep many of the natural rivals together, while playing one another before an expanded playoff format.

Right now the July 4th weekend target date could be held up by a breakdown in the MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association over how players will get paid in 2020. Also the plan, pending approval of medical experts and providing that COVID-19 testing is available to the public, would eliminate the need for players to be in isolation and allow them to still play at their home ballparks while severely reducing travel.

Here’s a look at the proposed realignment structure:

EAST

The Rays, New York Yankees and Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins

WEST

Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners

CENTRAL

Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers

The Rays would not just do well by having their natural AL East rivals but having the Pirates, Phillies, Nationals and Mets coming to town should be great for Bay Area fans who follow them.