As of 3 p.m. today there is a deal in place from the Tampa Bay Bucs to sign former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to a monster contract for the soon to be 43 year old superstar. The big question remain will the G.O.A.T. and six time Super Bowl winner make the Bay Area his football home?

It is clear Brady wants to prove that after 20 years in New England that he can win another title without being tied to the Patriots. At the moment Brady has three options, take the Bucs deal, take an offer from the Los Angeles Chargers, or a surprise offer from the Miami Dolphins who have the cash to make the move but are not as close the two front runners are to being a playoff team.

So far the smart money has the Bucs as the leader to get a deal done but Miami could be close as well. Despite the reports that a deal is done Brady’s agent Donald Yee has remained quiet on where his client will be headed.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said Brady has decided to sign with the Buccaneers and will make the announcement Wednesday.

“I was told 35 minutes ago that Tom Brady signs tomorrow with Tampa Bay. He had made a decision and talked to Tampa Bay yesterday,” Cowherd said. “He was willing to re-sign with New England but he watched Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins go to other franchises and then called Robert Kraft an hour and a half later and says ‘I’M OUT’… I am told Tampa is the choice and he will sign tomorrow… This is not a ‘football source’, it is a ‘Icon’ source, and somebody in Tom’s stratosphere that knows Tom and who is a famous person. He says Tampa.”

Brady does have respect for the Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who is one of the best offensive minds in the business. He also knows Tampa Bay has two great targets in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both coming off 1,000 yard seasons. The team has moved on from quarterback Jameis Winston who threw for an eye-popping 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns.

But Winston also threw 30 interceptions and that is in the end what drove the Bucs to part ways with their one-time franchise quarterback.

Dale Arnold long time Boston sports icon from WEEI Sports Radio who knows Brady and is a solid source tweeted that TB. 12 was headed to Tampa.

Meanwhile, in New England, they let it be known how much Brady meant to the team and the region.

Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

Due to the coronavirus, Brady is not doing a tour of his possible suitors and talking to coaches and players. So, Bucs fans hang in there some news will come soon.