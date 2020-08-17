San Diego Is Looking To Get Back Into The Stadium Or Arena Game

No hope of getting an NBA or NHL team.

There are a number of people in San Diego who are pushing to do something about the city’s arena situation. The San Diego building is 54-years old and in this day and age it is antiquated but the problem with renovating or building a new venue is finding an anchor tenant. The National Basketball Association is not interested in returning to a city that did not work for them twice and the National Hockey League is getting a franchise up and running in Seattle and is probably not going to be adding any teams for a while. The NHL probably would not be very interested in San Diego because the city does not have a large corporate community. For a franchise to have a chance at success, there needs to be government support to build or renovate a facility, a large local cable TV deal and corporate support. San Diego might have government support in a bid to build an arena.

Former Major League Baseball San Diego Padres owner John Moores is involved with one of the two groups that is interested in the building of a new or renovating the old San Diego arena. Moores did get a stadium built for his Padres that opened in 2004. But Moores does come with some baggage. In 2000, Moores began planning a Fourth of July 2002 Padres stadium opening but the city of San Diego stopped selling bonds to fund a stadium and urban development project because of a federal investigation of city councilwoman Valerie Stallings and her financial relationship with Moores. In 2001, Stallings pled guilty in a California court to two misdemeanors for failing to report gifts from Moores and not disqualifying herself from votes related to the stadium and urban development project. Stallings resigned and paid a $10,000 fine. The ballpark projected was completed. San Diego is back playing the stadium game.