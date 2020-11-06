Some big High School’s were played last night in the Sunshine State.

Some big games played all over the Sunshine State last night and we have a full scoreboard for you.

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bartram Trail 42, Raines 26

Boca Ciega 26, Clearwater 16

Buchholz 53, Santa Fe 0

Cape Coral 36, East Lee County 0

Douglas 28, Coral Glades 3

Hardee 62, DeSoto County 0

Hawthorne 39, Tavares 0

Mainland 7, Bolles School 3

Miami Edison 47, Miami Norland 7

Miami Krop 33, Hialeah 9

Miami Northwestern 17, Miami Palmetto 7

Navarre 30, Crestview 13

Pinellas Park 31, Gibbs 0

Sandalwood 29, Andrew Jackson 0

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 29, Ribault 6

West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0

Class 5A Region I

Play-In

Ed White 34, Bishop Kenny 31

Westside 32, Yulee 7

Sunshine State 8-Man AA=

Semifinal=

All Saints 39, Academy at the Lakes 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/