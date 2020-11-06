Some big High School’s were played last night in the Sunshine State.

Some big games played all over the Sunshine State last night and we have a full scoreboard for you.
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bartram Trail 42, Raines 26
Boca Ciega 26, Clearwater 16
Buchholz 53, Santa Fe 0
Cape Coral 36, East Lee County 0
Douglas 28, Coral Glades 3
Hardee 62, DeSoto County 0
Hawthorne 39, Tavares 0
Mainland 7, Bolles School 3
Miami Edison 47, Miami Norland 7
Miami Krop 33, Hialeah 9
Miami Northwestern 17, Miami Palmetto 7
Navarre 30, Crestview 13
Pinellas Park 31, Gibbs 0
Sandalwood 29, Andrew Jackson 0
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 29, Ribault 6
West Florida 13, Pine Forest 0
Class 5A Region I
Play-In<
Ed White 34, Bishop Kenny 31
Westside 32, Yulee 7
Sunshine State 8-Man AA=
Semifinal=
All Saints 39, Academy at the Lakes 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/