South Florida and Central Florida start the 2020 season scrambling to fill out their schedules.

Assuming for the moment that there will be a 2020 college football season things are at Central and South Florida remain up in the air. It is strong possibility that both teams will play a ten game season.

As the 2020 college football season nears both the University of South Florida and their I-4 rivals at Central Florida are scrambling to put together a schedule for the year. The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac 12 and SEC have all announced their 2020 plans and both the Bulls and the Knights are looking for answers.

The Bulls who already lost their season opening game with Texas set for September 3rd in Austin as well as game two of the season against MEAC Conference member Bethune-Cookman, they have chosen not to play a 2020 season.

So, the Bulls game with BC set for 12th at Raymond James Stadium is now off the books.

Over in Orlando the Central Florida opener with North Carolina at is likely off and their game with Georgia Tech set for Atlanta is at the very least up in the air at this point. There is an outside chance that one or both games could be moved to later in the season but that is indeed a long shot.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco has said the AAC could stick with its eight-game conference schedule and let its members plays as many of their four nonconference games as they can salvage or replace.

The Mountain West, Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt conferences are likely to take a similar approach.

That means the Bulls 2020 season opener could now be at home on Saturday September 19th against Nevada. It is also a safe bet that former Bulls head coach Willie Taggart will be happy to host South Florida on September 26th in Boca Raton.

Meanwhile, just like the Bulls, the Knights lost a home game against a MEAC member Florida A&M but Florida International is staying on the schedule. The 2020 season is as I said very much in doubt so is the schedules for Central and South Florida as the Power 5 Conferences are in