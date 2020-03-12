Sports Talk Florida is the Home of The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Here is what you can see and when.

The 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES kicks off this weekend on the beautiful sun-drenched streets of St. Petersburg. We at Sports Talk Florida is happy and proud to be the radio partner of The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and we are looking at what should be a wonderful weekend.

WWBA 820 AM in the Bay area or on the TuneIn app anywhere in the world, so take us with you in your pocket on your smartphone – listen by clicking here. Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers with Dave Furst, Rob Howden and Michael Young reporting from the pits. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

At-track schedule (All Times Local/Eastern Time):

Friday

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1, NBC Sports Gold

3 – 3:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #2, NBC Sports Gold

Saturday

10:45 – 11:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #3, NBC Sports Gold

2:40 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Qualifying (Three rounds of knockout qualifications), NBC Sports Gold (live) and NBCSN (taped delayed until 10 p.m.

Sunday

10:25 – 10:55 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm-Up, NBC Sports Gold

2:30 p.m. – NBCSN pre-race show begins

3:23 p.m. – Command

3:30 p.m. – Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg green flag (100 laps/180 miles), NBCSN (live)

Race Notes: